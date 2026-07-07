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FIFA backs Brazilian referee Claus after Trump's criticism on red card

July 07, 2026 08:12 IST 3 Minutes Read
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FIFA has unequivocally backed Brazilian referee Raphael Claus, reaffirming his integrity and professionalism, after US President Donald Trump publicly questioned his decision to issue a controversial red card during a World Cup match.

Referee Raphael Claus

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump said he had asked for Folarin Balogun's red card to be reviewed, describing Brazil referee Raphael Claus as "a little bit suspect if you check his past" without elaborating. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points

  • FIFA issued a strong statement supporting Brazilian referee Raphael Claus after US President Donald Trump questioned his integrity.
  • The controversy arose from Claus's decision to issue a red card to US striker Folarin Balogun, which was later overturned.
  • FIFA president Gianni Infantino emphasised the critical importance of respecting referees and the rules of football.

FIFA threw its full support behind Brazilian referee Raphael Claus after US President Donald Trump questioned his integrity on Monday following the red card shown to United States striker Folarin Balogun that sparked a controversy at the World Cup.

Balogun was sent off by Claus after a VAR check in the last-32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina for planting his boot into the ankle of Tarik Muharemovic.

 

However, FIFA later suspended Balogun's red-card ban. Trump said he had asked for the decision to be reviewed, describing Claus as "a little bit suspect if you check his past" without elaborating.

FIFA Defends Referee's Professionalism

"FIFA recognises Raphael Claus as one of the world's leading professional referees and a valued member of Team One (FIFA's elite group of referees) at the FIFA World Cup," FIFA said in a statement.

"Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and integrity."

FIFA said Claus was not available for comment, in line with its policy of referees not speaking to the media during the tournament.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said referees must be respected.

"Once more, I reiterate that we must respect the referees and respect the rules that govern our game," he said.

"It is very simple and cannot ever be overstated - without referees, there is no football."

Claus has officiated in over 600 matches in his career and Pierluigi Collina, FIFA's Chief Refereeing Officer and Chairman of the Referees Committee, emphasised the organisation's faith in the 46-year-old.

"Raphael Claus is refereeing at his second FIFA World Cup having been with us in Qatar in 2022," Collina said.

"He is an experienced and highly respected referee and we maintain full confidence in him as a trusted match official."

Balogun was eventually allowed to start Monday's last-16 clash with Belgium and was named in the starting lineup by coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Source: REUTERS
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