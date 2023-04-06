News
World Cup champs Argentina back on top of FIFA rankings

World Cup champs Argentina back on top of FIFA rankings

April 06, 2023 16:38 IST
Argentina

IMAGE: Argentina captain Lionel Messi lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

World champions Argentina dethroned Brazil and returned to the top of the FIFA rankings on Thursday after a six-year gap.

 

Argentina, who won last year's World Cup in Qatar by beating France in the final, achieved the No. 1 spot after Lionel Scaloni's side beat Panama 2-0 and Curacao 7-0 in friendlies.

France moved up one place to second after a 4-0 win over the Netherlands and 1-0 victory in Ireland in Euro 2024 qualifiers, while Brazil slipped to third after losing 2-1 away to Morocco in a friendly.

Belgium remained fourth, England were fifth followed by the Netherlands in sixth, Croatia seventh and Italy eighth. Portugal and Spain completed the top 10.

The Central African Republic were the biggest movers in the latest rankings, jumping 10 places to 122nd.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
