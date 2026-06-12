World Cup blow for Japan as injured captain Endo withdraws, calls it quits

Japan suffered a major setback ahead of the World Cup as captain Wataru Endo withdrew through injury, announced his international retirement, and was replaced in the squad by striker Shuto Machino.
Key Points
- Japan captain Wataru Endo has withdrawn from the World Cup squad because of injury and announced his retirement from international football.
- Endo said he had exhausted all efforts to recover but was unable to regain fitness in time for the tournament.
- Shuto Machino has been called up as his replacement, with Japan set to begin their Group F campaign against the Netherlands.
Japan captain Wataru Endo has withdrawn from the World Cup squad due to injury in a blow for the Samurai Blue, with the midfielder also announcing his retirement from international football.
Japan Turn to Machino Ahead of Group Campaign
Endo, who endured an injury-hit season with Liverpool, has been replaced by Borussia Moenchengladbach striker Shuto Machino, the Japan Football Association said in a statement.
"Since my injury, I've done everything I possibly could up to this point, so I have no regrets whatsoever," Endo said in a social media post.
The 33-year-old said he was frustrated at not being able to participate in the showpiece event but took pride in the team's growth since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
• Shakira Dazzles At FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony
"With this campaign, I will be retiring from the national team. So from here on, I'll be cheering for the Japan national team as one of the fans," he said.
Japan are in Group F and kick off their eighth appearance at the World Cup finals against the Netherlands in Dallas on June 14 before taking on Tunisia and Sweden.