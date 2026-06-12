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World Cup blow for Japan as injured captain Endo withdraws, calls it quits

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June 12, 2026 01:51 IST

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Japan suffered a major setback ahead of the World Cup as captain Wataru Endo withdrew through injury, announced his international retirement, and was replaced in the squad by striker Shuto Machino.

Wataru Endo

IMAGE: Captain Wataru Endo's withdrawal has dealt a significant blow to Japan's prospects at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Alan Poizner/Reuters

Key Points

  • Japan captain Wataru Endo has withdrawn from the World Cup squad because of injury and announced his retirement from international football.
  • Endo said he had exhausted all efforts to recover but was unable to regain fitness in time for the tournament.
  • Shuto Machino has been called up as his replacement, with Japan set to begin their Group F campaign against the Netherlands. 

Japan captain Wataru Endo has withdrawn from the World Cup squad due to injury in a blow for the Samurai Blue, with the midfielder also announcing his retirement from international football.

Japan Turn to Machino Ahead of Group Campaign

Endo, who endured an injury-hit season with Liverpool, has been replaced by Borussia Moenchengladbach striker Shuto Machino, the Japan Football Association said in a statement.

"Since my injury, I've done everything I possibly could up to this point, so I have no regrets whatsoever," Endo said in a social media post.

The 33-year-old said he was frustrated at not being able to participate in the showpiece event but took pride in the team's growth since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

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"With this campaign, I will be retiring from the national team. So from here on, I'll be cheering for the Japan national team as one of the fans," he said.

Japan are in Group F and kick off their eighth appearance at the World Cup finals against the Netherlands in Dallas on June 14 before taking on Tunisia and Sweden.

Source: REUTERS
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