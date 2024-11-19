World Cup '26: Japan, Iran top Asian qualifying charts

IMAGE: Japan's Koki Ogawa scores the first goal for Japan against China. Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters

Japan's march to the 2026 World Cup continued on Tuesday as Hajime Moriyasu's side handed China a 3-1 defeat in Xiamen while Iran eked out a late 3-2 win over Kyrgyzstan and South Korea were held to a 1-1 draw by Palestine.

Koki Ogawa scored with a header in each half to move the Japanese onto 16 points from six games and further cement their place at the top of Group C, where Saudi Arabia suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat at the hands of Indonesia.

The Iranians needed a Sardar Azmoun header to see off Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek in Group A while Son Heung-min was on target in Amman to ensure Group B leaders Korea claimed a point in their clash with Palestine in Amman.

The top two finishers in each of Asia's three preliminary groups qualify for the World Cup and Japan are now on the verge of confirming their place at their eighth consecutive finals.

Japan had thrashed China 7-0 in their previous meeting in September and Moriyasu's side went ahead in the 39th minute when Ogawa powered his header past Wang Dalei.

Six minutes into stoppage time the Japanese doubled their lead, Ko Itakura diving in to apply the finishing touch after Koki Machida had flicked on Junya Ito's corner from the right.

Lin Liangming pulled one back for China three minutes after the restart but a second header from Ogawa six minutes later sealed another win for the Japanese.

Japan are now 10 points clear at the summit with second-placed Australia due to face Bahrain in Riffa later on Tuesday.

Indonesia pulled themselves into contention in Group C with victory over Saudi Arabia, Marselino Ferdinan scoring twice to give Shin Tae-yong's team their first win of the campaign and level on six points with the Saudis.

IMAGE: Japan's Koki Ogawa celebrates after scoring against China. Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters

In Group A, Uzbekistan bounced back from their loss on Thursday to Qatar to secure a narrow 1-0 win over North Korea in Vientiane.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev's heavily deflected shot in the 44th minute gave the lead to Uzbekistan, who held on after Umarbek Eshmurodov was sent off and Utkir Yusupov saved Jong Il Gwan's late penalty.

Iran retained their three point lead at the summit with Azmoun rescuing his team with a 76th minute header after a Joel Kojo double had pulled Kyrgyzstan level following first half goals from Mehdi Taremi and Saleh Hardani.

The United Arab Emirates, who are third in the group, host reigning Asian Cup holders Qatar later on Tuesday.

In Group B, leaders South Korea failed to win for the first time in five matches with Hong Myung-bo's side needing Son's 16th minute strike to cancel out an early Zeid Qunbar opener.

Qunbar pounced after a poor back-pass by Kim Min-jae but Son levelled soon after and the Koreans now have 14 points from six matches.

Second-placed Jordan will take on Kuwait and Oman will host Iraq later on Tuesday.