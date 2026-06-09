World Cup 2026: Watch Out For These 6 Dark Horses!

Morocco, Norway, Turkiye, Colombia, Mexico and Japan are among the leading dark horses for FIFA World Cup 2026, with each side possessing the talent and momentum to challenge football's traditional powers.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just hours away, most predictions continue to centre around traditional heavyweights Argentina, Brazil, France, Spain, Germany and England.

Yet World Cup history repeatedly reminds us that football's biggest stage rarely follows the script. Croatia's run to the final in 2018 and Morocco's historic semi-final appearance in 2022 showed how quickly an outsider can capture the world's imagination.

Key Points Morocco enter World Cup 2026 as Africa's highest-ranked team and a proven tournament performer.

Colombia boast one of the tournament's most balanced teams after rebuilding following their 2022 absence.

Co-hosts Mexico will enjoy strong home support and favourable conditions across North America.

The expanded 48-team format could create more opportunities for surprise runs.

The expanded 48-team format and 104-match schedule across the United States, Canada and Mexico could make the 2026 edition the most unpredictable World Cup yet, thus creating an ideal environment for a surprise contender to emerge.

Here are six teams capable of upsetting the established order:

Morocco (FIFA ranking: No. 7)

IMAGE: Morocco's star player Achraf Hakimi. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Morocco arrive as Africa's strongest-ranked side and one of the most tactically organised teams in the tournament. The Atlas Lions continue to build on their landmark 2022 campaign when they became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final.

Led by the experienced core of Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat and Brahim Diaz, Morocco remain difficult to break down while carrying enough attacking quality to trouble any opponent. They drew 1-1 with Norway in their final warm-up match on Sunday, June 7, 2026, underlining their status as genuine contenders rather than outsiders.

Norway (FIFA ranking: No. 31)

IMAGE: Norway will open their World Cup campaign against Iraq in Boston on June 16. Photograph: Brad Penner/Reuters

Norway are back at the World Cup for the first time since 1998 and possess one of the most exciting attacking units in the competition. Qualification was driven by the prolific scoring of Erling Haaland, while Captain Martin Odegaard remains the creative heartbeat of the side.

With talents such as Alexander Sorloth, Oscar Bobb and Antonio Nusa alongside them, Norway have the firepower to trouble the tournament favourites. Their comeback draw against Morocco offered another glimpse of their growing maturity.

Turkiye (FIFA ranking: No. 22)

IMAGE: Turkiye have qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 2002. Photograph: Kemal Aslan/Reuters

Turkiye return to the World Cup for the first time since their remarkable third place finish in 2002. This new generation is built around exciting young stars and an attacking style that has drawn comparisons with the country's golden era.

Teenage playmaker Arda Guler and forward Kenan Yildiz headline a squad packed with youthful energy. Having qualified for the tournament after a 24-year absence, Turkiye could become one of the most dangerous knockout-stage opponents.

Colombia (FIFA ranking: No. 13)

IMAGE: Winger Luis Diaz, centre, will be Columbia's major threat. Photograph: Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters

Colombia arrive with one of the most balanced squads in the tournament. After missing out on Qatar 2022, Los Cafeteros have rebuilt impressively and return with a blend of defensive discipline and attacking flair.

Winger Luis Diaz remains the team's biggest attacking threat while striker Jhon Duran adds pace and power up front. Colombia may not attract the same attention as South America's traditional giants, but they possess all the ingredients of a dark horse.

Mexico (FIFA ranking: No. 14)

IMAGE: With Coach Javier Aguirre at the helm, and led by Santiago Gimenez in attack and veteran Guillermo Ochoa in goal, Mexico have all the ingredients to go all the way. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

Few teams will enjoy stronger home support than Mexico. Co-hosting the tournament gives El Tri a familiar environment and the advantage of playing in front of passionate crowds throughout the competition.

Forward Santiago Gimenez leads a new generation eager to make an impact while veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is set to make history with a sixth World Cup appearance.

Mexico have reached the knockout stage in each of the last eight World Cups and will believe home conditions can help them go further.

Japan (FIFA ranking: No. 18)

IMAGE: With some of their players plying their trade in Europe, technically sound Japan are capable of going deep. Photograph: Cristian De Marchena/Reuters

Japan continue to be one of the most consistently underrated teams in international football.

The Samurai Blue have reached the knockout rounds in four of their last five World Cup appearances and now boast one of the deepest talent pools in Asia.

With stars Kaoru Mitoma, Takefusa Kubo and Wataru Endo playing at the highest level in Europe, Japan combine technical quality, tactical discipline and tournament experience.

If there is one nation outside the traditional elite capable of making a deep run, it may well be Japan.