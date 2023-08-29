News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » World C'ship bronze medallist Prannoy maintains stay in Top-10

World C'ship bronze medallist Prannoy maintains stay in Top-10

Source: PTI
August 29, 2023 17:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

HS Prannoy's won bronze at the World Badminton Championships last week

IMAGE: HS Prannoy's won bronze at the World Badminton Championships last week. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anurag Thakur/Twitter

Following his maiden World Championship bronze medal, Indian shuttler H S Prannoy soared to career-high world ranking of No 6 in the latest BWF rankings published on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Kerala shuttler, who eliminated world Number 1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen en route to his maiden World Championships bronze, rose three spots with 72437 points in his kitty.

 

He is also the only Indian shuttler, who has maintained a top-10 rank since December last year.

In this period, he has won the Super-500 Malaysia Masters and recently finished runner-up at the Australian Open.

Among other Indians in the men's singles, Lakshya Sen's ranking dropped by one place, making him the world number 12, while Kidambi Srikanth maintained his position at 20th despite a making a first-round exit at the World Championships.

In women's singles, former world champion PV Sindhu, who also made an opening-round exit at the Worlds, moved one spot to secure 14th rank.

In the men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty maintained their world number two ranking, although they lost in the quarter-finals of the World Championships going down to Kim Astrup-Anders Rasmussen.

The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced two places in the rankings, securing the 17th spot in the world rankings.

This achievement follows their commendable performance in the round of 16 at the World Championships where they fought hard before going down to top seeded Chinese duo of Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan, the eventual gold medallists.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'I was in excruciating pain'
'I was in excruciating pain'
Asiad on mind, Mirabai won't lift at World C'ships
Asiad on mind, Mirabai won't lift at World C'ships
How giant-slayer Prannoy made his place in the sun
How giant-slayer Prannoy made his place in the sun
Asiad on mind, Mirabai won't lift at World C'ships
Asiad on mind, Mirabai won't lift at World C'ships
Indian steel sector flags Chinese imports
Indian steel sector flags Chinese imports
Stock markets close higher: Sensex ends up 79 points
Stock markets close higher: Sensex ends up 79 points
Smriti Mandhana chooses domestic cricket over WBBL
Smriti Mandhana chooses domestic cricket over WBBL

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Asia Cup perfect testing ground ahead of World Cup

Asia Cup perfect testing ground ahead of World Cup

When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023

When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances