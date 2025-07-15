World championship event postponed over water quality

The men's 10km is now due to start the open water schedule on Wednesday, with the women immediately after.

IMAGE: The indoor swimming events at the Singapore Sports Hub run from July 27 to August 3. Photograph: Jeremy Lee/Reuters

The women's 10km open water event at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore was postponed on Monday due to poor water quality off Sentosa.

World Aquatics said in a statement that the opening event, scheduled for Tuesday, would be moved to Wednesday after readings exceeded acceptable thresholds.

"While testing in recent days has consistently shown water quality at the venue to meet World Aquatics’ acceptable thresholds, analysis of samples taken on 13 July surpassed these thresholds," it said.

"The decision to postpone racing was made in the best interests of athlete health and safety."

The men's 10km is now due to start the open water schedule on Wednesday, with the women immediately after.

The indoor swimming events at the Singapore Sports Hub run from July 27 to August 3.