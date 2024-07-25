World champions Spain edge Japan in Olympic thriller

IMAGE: Aitana Bonmati of Spain celebrates scoring their first goal. File Photograph: Stephane Mahe / Reuters

Spain playmaker Aitana Bonmati scored once and created another goal as the world champions came from behind to beat Japan 2-1 in the opening Group C match of Olympics women's soccer competition in Nantes on Thursday.



Olympic debutants Spain recovered from going behind to an early goal to avenge a 4-0 group stage loss to the Asians in last year's World Cup, which they went on to win.



Japan opened the scoring in the 13th minute when Aoba Fujino's superb free kick sailed into the top right corner, with goalkeeper Cata Coll only managing to get a finger to it.



Ballon d'Or winner Bonmati equalised for Spain only nine minutes later with an easy finish off a through ball by Athenea del Castillo after they cut through Japan's defence.



Spain dominated possession in the second half and took the lead in the 74th minute courtesy of a Mariona Caldentey strike following a Bonmati pass to go top of the group.

Canada edge New Zealand 2-1 amid Olympic spying scandal

IMAGE: Adriana Leon of Canada in action with Ali Riley of New Zealand. Photograph: Thaier Al-Sudan.



Elsewhere, Defending champions Canada defeated New Zealand 2-1 in their Paris Olympics opening game on Thursday overshadowed by a spying scandal that has engulfed the women's tournament.

Cloe Lacasse and Evelyne Viens scored on a night that might have been a routine group win for Canada before it was thrust into the global spotlight due to a scandal that saw manager Bev Priestman sit out Thursday's game and two staff members sent home amid allegations of drone use at two New Zealand practices.

Assistant Andy Spence acted as coach, while Priestman, who had removed herself from the game after New Zealand's complaint, watched it from the team hotel.

The full fall-out from the scandal is yet to be known, as Canada Soccer has launched an independent external review into the matter while global soccer's governing body FIFA has begun disciplinary proceedings.

Joseph Lombardi, one of the staff members sent home, was handed an eight-month suspended jail term and his material was confiscated, a French court said.

New Zealand coach Indiah-Page Riley, meanwhile, said the scandal "lit a fire in our bellies.