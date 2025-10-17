HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » World Champion Lamboria targets medal at LA Olympics

World Champion Lamboria targets medal at LA Olympics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 17, 2025 19:42 IST

x

'There's no pressure of the Olympics but at the same time, I am not being complacent about it.'

Jaismine Lamboria's decision to change weight categories came after mixed results in the 60kg division, with a bronze at the 2021 Asian Championships and 2022 Commonwealth Games and a quarter-final exit at the Asian Games in Hangzhou three years ago. 

IMAGE: Jaismine Lamboria's decision to change weight categories came after mixed results in the 60kg division, with a bronze at the 2021 Asian Championships and 2022 Commonwealth Games and a quarter-final exit at the Asian Games in Hangzhou three years ago. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

Indian featherweight boxer Jaismine Lamboria clinched her maiden world title in Liverpool last month, a victory that has left the 24-year-old believing she can come out swinging in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after a disappointing performance in Paris.

Competing in the 57 kg category after a switch from her preferred 60 kg, Lamboria crashed out in the first round in the Paris Games last year but remained in the featherweight division.

 

In September, she outclassed Olympic silver-medallist Julia Szeremeta to claim the World Championship title.

Victory ensured she became only the ninth world boxing champion from cricket-mad India.

"I was disappointed with my early exit in Paris, but my training was going well in Pune and I was completely focused on the World Championships," Lamboria told Reuters via phone call.

"I achieved one of my goals -- winning gold at the worlds -- and I have another to win at the Olympics. Life comes with highs and lows, sometimes there are rejections, injuries and other uncertainties.

"I'm focusing on not feeling low or being too overconfident with my achievements. There's no pressure of the Olympics but at the same time, I am not being complacent about it."

Lamboria's decision to change weight categories came after mixed results in the 60kg division, with a bronze at the 2021 Asian Championships and 2022 Commonwealth Games and a quarter-final exit at the Asian Games in Hangzhou three years ago.

FOCUS ON MENTAL CONDITIONING

Lamboria, who comes from a family of boxers and has a grandfather who is a wrestler, credited her triumph in Liverpool to her mental conditioning at the Army Sports Institute in Pune.

She said the training helped her overcome her nerves.

"Before my final fight, everyone was saying that it's going to be a good fight as she (Szeremeta) was so good and confident. But, I told myself that I don't have to look at what someone has achieved in the past," Lamboria said.

"My mental conditioning coach used to take one-hour classes daily, focusing on goals and being optimistic. So, I changed my mentality, learnt from my losses and worked on getting good results."

Lamboria also adjusted her boxing style.

"I brought more aggression and stubbornness into my style along with working on my cross punching," she added.

Lamboria will be a key medal contender for India at the Los Angeles Games. Boxing was officially included in March following a unanimous vote by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), resolving years of uncertainty over the sport's Olympic future.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

India edge Malaysia to make Sultan of Johor Cup final
India edge Malaysia to make Sultan of Johor Cup final
Bavuma named in South Africa A squad for tour of India
Bavuma named in South Africa A squad for tour of India
'Longest Nine Weeks': Ex RCB player on cancer battle
'Longest Nine Weeks': Ex RCB player on cancer battle
'I Once Followed the CSK Bus...': Chakravarthy on MSD, SRK
'I Once Followed the CSK Bus...': Chakravarthy on MSD, SRK
Wood confident of making Ashes opener
Wood confident of making Ashes opener

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

webstory image 2

India's 7 Stunning Glass Bridges

webstory image 3

10 Facts About Smita Patil, 70

VIDEOS

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg at his samadhi 2:19

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg at...

IAF Chief visits Solar Industries' defence facility2:03

IAF Chief visits Solar Industries' defence facility

Ujjain Brothers Buy Rs 40 Lakh BSF Plane To Turn It Into A Luxury Hotel1:19

Ujjain Brothers Buy Rs 40 Lakh BSF Plane To Turn It Into...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO