HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » World Boxing Cup: Nupur enters final with dominant win

World Boxing Cup: Nupur enters final with dominant win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 04, 2025 22:52 IST

x

Nupur

IMAGE: India's Nupur defeated Turkey's Seyma Dustaz 5-0 to make it to the final.

India's medal tally at the World Boxing Cup in Astana continued to swell with Nupur (80+kg) advancing to the final and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) entering the semifinals on Friday.

Nupur produced a dominant performance in her semifinal bout, defeating Turkey's Seyma Dustaz 5-0 to secure a spot in the women's 80+kg final.

Earlier in the day, Abhinash impressed in the men's 65kg category, overcoming Rene Camacho of the USA with a unanimous decision win to move into the last four and guarantee himself a medal.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Phogat (65kg) and Anamika (51kg) saw their campaigns end in the quarterfinals. Neeraj fought a close and spirited bout but went down 3-2 in a split decision.

 

With 10 pugilists in the semis and one in the final, India's strong showing in Astana continues to gather momentum heading into the final stretch of the tournament.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Siraj, Akash Deep help India clinch big lead
PIX: Siraj, Akash Deep help India clinch big lead
Wimbledon PIX: Keys, Osaka ousted; Anisimova through
Wimbledon PIX: Keys, Osaka ousted; Anisimova through
Why India Is Rolling Out Red Carpet For Pak Teams
Why India Is Rolling Out Red Carpet For Pak Teams
Wimbledon: Shelton reaches 3rd round in one minute
Wimbledon: Shelton reaches 3rd round in one minute
Can NC Classic emulate Mondo Classic's charm?
Can NC Classic emulate Mondo Classic's charm?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

M M Keeravani's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

10 Highest Indian Test Scores

webstory image 3

Top 10 Medical Schools In The World

VIDEOS

SECL leads the way in sustainable coal mining3:44

SECL leads the way in sustainable coal mining

Watch: PM welcomed with Bhojpuri 'Chautaal' in Trinidad and Tobago0:58

Watch: PM welcomed with Bhojpuri 'Chautaal' in Trinidad...

Maj Gen GD Bakshi exposes China-Pak-Turkey nexus1:32

Maj Gen GD Bakshi exposes China-Pak-Turkey nexus

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD