World Boxing Cup: Hitesh, Sachin start on winning note

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
June 30, 2025 20:21 IST

Sachin Siwach beat Canada's Al-Ahmadieh Keoma-Ali in the lightweight category.

IMAGE: Sachin Siwach beat Canada's Al-Ahmadieh Keoma-Ali in the lightweight category. Photograph: Olympic Khel/X

Hitesh and Sachin Siwach led India's charge with dominant performances, securing victories buy unanimous decision in their respective opening preliminary bouts at the World Boxing Cup in Astana on Monday.

Hitesh, who won gold at the Brazil leg of World Boxing Cup earlier this year, outclassed Kan Chia-Wei of Chinese Taipei 5-0 in the light middleweight division at the Beeline Arena.

 

Sachin, a bronze winner in Brazil, was equally convincing in his 5-0 win over Canada's Al-Ahmadieh Keoma-Ali in the lightweight category.

In the women's competition, Minakshi began her campaign with a clean 5-0 win over Australia's Madeleine Bowen in the light flyweight division, while Muskan edged England's Kerry Davis 3-2 in a closely contested middleweight category bout.

India had claimed six medals at the previous World Boxing Cup leg in Brazil.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
