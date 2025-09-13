HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Minakshi storms into final in World Boxing Championships

Minakshi storms into final in World Boxing Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 13, 2025 18:48 IST

x

Minakshi Hooda

IMAGE: Minakshi Hooda registering a resounding 5-0 victory against Mongolia's Lutsaikhany Altantsetseg in the semi-finals of the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool. Photograph: World Boxing

Debutant Minakshi Hooda continued her sparkling run to become the third Indian woman boxer to storm into the final of the World Championships, outclassing Mongolia's Lutsaikhany Altantsetseg in commanding fashion, in Liverpool, on Saturday.

The former Asian Championships and World Cup silver medallist delivered a near-flawless performance, registering a resounding 5-0 victory over the 2023 World Championships runner-up in the 48kg semi-final, which is a non-Olympic weight class, at the M&S Bank Arena.

With her triumph, the lanky 24-year-old joined Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and heavyweight Nupur Sheoran (+80kg) in the finals. Both Jaismine and Nupur had marched into the title round a day earlier, ensuring a strong Indian presence in the finals.

Such has been Minakshi's dominance at the ongoing championships that every one of her victories has come via unanimous

verdict. After receiving a first-round bye, she dispatched China's Wang Qiuping and England's Alice Pumphrey with identical 5-0 scorelines.

With a podium secured here, she continues her remarkable streak of winning a medal at every international tournament she has entered.

Having previously bested Altantsetseg at the 2022 Asian Championships in a higher 52kg weight category, Minakshi entered the contest brimming with confidence.

Born to an auto-rickshaw driver in Rurki, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable fused aggression with composure, making optimum use of her reach to dictate the tempo.

She stamped her authority from the opening exchanges with crisp straight punches. Midway through the first round, a thunderous backhand floored the Mongol, forcing the referee into a standing count.

 

While Altantsetseg flailed with wild swings, Minakshi kept her shape, showcasing clean combinations and clever counterpunching. Her backhands repeatedly pierced the guard, leaving no doubt as she swept all three rounds for a unanimous verdict.

The victory sets Minakshi up a high-voltage summit clash against Kazakhstan's Nazym Kyzaibay,  a rematch of June-July's World Cup final in Astana where the local boxer had prevailed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag enter Hong Kong final
Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag enter Hong Kong final
Women's Asia Cup: India held to draw by Japan
Women's Asia Cup: India held to draw by Japan
Esha Singh wins women's Air Pistol World Cup gold
Esha Singh wins women's Air Pistol World Cup gold
Gukesh, Divya battle to epic 103-move draw!
Gukesh, Divya battle to epic 103-move draw!
Jaismine, Nupur storm into World Boxing finals
Jaismine, Nupur storm into World Boxing finals

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Countries Behind 8 Most Iconic Lingerie Brands

webstory image 2

8 Bestselling Books You'll Love

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Heroes

VIDEOS

Miss International India 2025 Roosh Sindhu Receives Warm Homecoming In Nagpur 3:27

Miss International India 2025 Roosh Sindhu Receives Warm...

Manipur girl breaks down while interacting with PM Modi2:16

Manipur girl breaks down while interacting with PM Modi

Watch: PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Manipur's Churachandpur1:18

Watch: PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Manipur's...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV