Home  » Sports » World Boxing announces birth of new Asian confederation

World Boxing announces birth of new Asian confederation

Last updated on: November 27, 2024 00:04 IST
Boxing

IMAGE: Asia's Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, both among the 10 most successful nations in the history of Olympic boxing, this month joined World Boxing. Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives

World Boxing on Tuesday backed the newly-formed Asian boxing confederation to represent and promote the sport in the region, an organisation not associated with the Russian-led International Boxing Association (IBA).

 

The announcement came days after 25 out of 36 member federations of the existing Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) voted to remain affiliated with the IBA in an Extraordinary Congress.

Immediately after the vote was concluded, ASBC President Pichai Chunhavajira resigned and called for the foundation of a new Asian confederation under World Boxing, which is looking to establish itself as the sport's recognised international federation.

Chunhavajira, who is also president of Thailand's Boxing Association, said the establishment of such a body would "ensure a transparent, fair and sustainable future for our sport".

"We are thrilled to take this step towards empowering boxing in Asia. We are confident that the new Asian boxing confederation will thrive and further elevate the sport in the region," World Boxing president Boris van der Vorst said.

Asia's Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, both among the 10 most successful nations in the history of Olympic boxing, this month joined World Boxing.

The ASBC and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

World Boxing, launched in 2023, has 55 members and is looking to fill the void left by the IBA.

The IBA was stripped of recognition last year by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which has not included the sport on the Los Angeles Games programme yet and has urged national boxing federations to create a new global boxing body to replace the IBA.

The IOC has said it will decide next year whether to include boxing in the 2028 Olympics.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

