World Blitz: Harikrishna goes down in quarters; MGD1 finish in 5th spot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
June 16, 2025 16:10 IST

MGDI's P Harikrishna lost to Hexamind's Anish Giri in endgame

IMAGE: MGDI's P Harikrishna lost to Hexamind's Anish Giri in a tense endgame. Photograph: Kind Courtesy, P Harikrishna/X

Team MGD1, comprising predominantly of Indian players, defeated Freedom to finish fifth in the FIDE World Blitz Team Championship, days after winning the prestigious 'Rapid' title in the tournament in London.

WR Chess overcame KazChess to secure their second Blitz crown since the competition began in 2023.

Team MGD1, with Grandmaster Arjun Erigiaisi playing on the top board, had earlier made it to the 16-team knockout and beaten Generation XYZA 4-0 in the first round.

But the team comprising, Erigaisi, P Harikrishna, David Guijarro, V. Pranav, Leon Luke Mendonca, Stavroula Tsolakidou and Atharvaa Tayade, suffered a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Hexamind Chess Team -- that had the likes of American GM Lovon Aronian and Vidit Gujrathi among others -- in the quarterfinal 2-4.

 

The duel was decided by Hexamind's Anish Giri defeating Harikrishna in a tense endgame.

In the fifth-place playoff, MGD1 emerged victorious defeating Freedom in both matches 4-2.

Former world champion and deputy president of the international chess federation (FIDE) Viswanathan Anand, said in his closing address that the World Rapid and Blitz Team Championship was a "core part" of the world body's vision to popularise the sport globally.

"A core part of our strategy has always been to forge a strong partnership between chess and the broader community – from the world of sports, business, or culture.

"Tournaments such as the World Rapid and Blitz Teams, alongside events such as the World Corporate Championship, are a shining example of this vision in action and FIDE will continue to work hard on having more of them" said Anand, who also played in the tournament, representing the Freedom team.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
