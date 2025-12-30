Double Delight! Erigaisi Wins Bronze In World Blitz

Arjun Erigaisi is the first Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand (2017) to register podium finishes in both Rapid and Blitz events at World Championships.

IMAGE: Arjun Erigaisi lost to Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the semi-finals of the World Blitz Championship, in Doha, on Tuesday. Photograph: Anna Shtourman/FIDE

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi suffered a shattering semi-final loss to top Uzbek player Nodirbek Abdusattorov as the ace Indian settled for a bronze medal on a day when defending champion Magnus Carlsen stormed into the final from an unviable situation, in the World Blitz Championship, in Doha, on Tuesday.

Erigaisi became the first Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to register podium finishes in both Rapid and Blitz events at World Championships. Anand had triumphed in the Rapid event in the 2017 World Championships, while bagging the bronze in the Blitz event.



Eight-time World blitz champion Carlsen set up a title showdown with Abdusattorov after defeating American Fabiano Caruana 3-1 in the other semis.



Erigaisi, 22, can take heart in the fact that he will return home two World bronze medals -- in rapid and blitz -- a feat which very few players in the world have achieved.



The Indian ace was on song on day two of the qualification rounds.



After stunning the likes of global icon Carlsen and his nemesis in the semi-final, Abdusattorov, on the opening day on Monday to emerge sole leader on 10 points from 13 games, Erigaisi went through the remaining six rounds on day two with steely resolve.



He won four rounds and drew two to remain sole leader with 15 points and securing a place in the knockouts.



Erigaisi was drawn against 2021 World Rapid champion Abdusattorov, who secured a place in the last-four by the skin of the teeth, barely managing to nudge Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave to fifth spot on 'best tie-break' rule after both ended on 13 points.



With Erigaisi in a stunning form and the advantage of beating Abdusattorov on day one of the competition, the Indian was expected to go full steam.



But things took a different and difficult turn for Erigaisi as he lost the semi-final 2.5-0.5. He could not convert the advantage with white in the opening game in the knockout, losing in 47 moves to be 0-1 down.

A resurgent Abdusattorov turned things decisively his way in the second game by played 'Rc5' on the 75th move, ending the game in 83 moves.



With the Uzbek needing only half-a-point to seal his place in the final, Abdusattorov settled for a quick draw with black pieces after 33 moves despite being in a winning position, rendering the fourth game pointless.