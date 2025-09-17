HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
World Athletics: Pole Vault Queen Moon's Historic Hat-trick!

September 17, 2025 23:56 IST

Katie Moon

IMAGE: Katie Moon won the gold medal with a season's best 4.90 metres in a thrilling final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photograph: World Athletics/Instagram

American Katie Moon created history in Tokyo on Wednesday as she became the first woman to win three consecutive World Championships pole vault titles.

She won the gold medal with a season's best 4.90 metres in a thrilling final, edging out compatriot Sandi Morris.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist managed the winning jump on her third and final attempt, overtaking Morris, who had cleared 4.85m. Slovenia's Tina Sutej took bronze with 4.80m.

"It

was incredible, it was such a battle. I kept telling myself I would need to jump over 4.90m to win. I knew Sandi was in a good shape. I am just happy and relieved it ended up the best for me," said Moon after her triumph.

"They are all special, but I think the older you get, it gets harder. So to be able to come in here and not just win but to jump a (4.90), I don't know how many years of that I've got in me."

 

Moon, 34, had shared the previous World title in Budapest with Australia's Olympic champion Nina Kennedy, who missed this edition because of injury.

Moon's gamble paid off as she cleared 4.90m on her final attempt, going past Morris, who had successfully cleared 4.85m.

