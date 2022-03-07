News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » World Athletics on track for gender equality

World Athletics on track for gender equality

March 07, 2022 23:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Athletics

Photograph: Kind courtesy World Athletics/Twitter

World Athletics (WA) is marking the March 8 International Women's Day with a new series of pledges aimed at increasing female participation on the field of play but also among coaches, officials and administrators up to the highest level.

Among the pledges announced by the governing body under the banner #WeGrowAthletics are plans to ensure gender equality in remuneration, gather "inspirational stories" from women athletes and ensure member federations have safeguarding policies in place by 2023.

 

Athletics has already taken steps to change some long-ingrained biases in the sport and will finish this year's world championships hosted by Eugene in the United States with the women's 4x400m relay instead of the traditional men's version.

"We are proud to be taking an active role once again in supporting International Women’s Day by committing to a number of new and impactful pledges aimed at further achieving gender parity in our sport," said WA president Sebastian Coe.

"Reaching gender equality requires deliberate and ongoing effort at all levels of athletics – from the governing bodies down to the local clubs.

"World Athletics has long been a leader in promoting gender equality and, while we dedicate this week to showcasing our various initiatives and celebrating the inspiring female role models in our sport, it is important that we dedicate the same enthusiasm towards gender equality every other day of the year as well.

“We know that actions speak louder than words, and I am proud to say that World Athletics has either implemented or put into action every single pledge that we made last year."

Since his election in 2015 Coe has overseen something of a revolution in terms of female representation in the governance of the sport, which is committed to a 50-50 balance in its rule-making Council by 2027.

On the field of play, Coe said WA recognises the need to create more female role models and that it is continually working to deal with the problem that affects almost all sport - participants leaving in their late teens, particularly on the female side.

"Retention is the Holy Grail in so many sports," Coe told a news conference.

"The biggest attrition in our sport is between the ages of 18 and 21 and any coach will tell you their toughest challenge is to take a good athlete from the upper echelons of the junior ranks into the senior ranks.

"The majority of athletes that win world junior championships medals don't go on to compete individually for their nation as a senior. They can't all be Usain Bolt, but they're not even staying engaged - for all sorts of reasons."

Coe said WA's gender leadership Task Force is trying to work out what can be done to stop that talent drain.

"It's partly educational, some of it is peer pressure and sometimes it's that time commitment," he added. "It's a real challenge."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Mary Kom to skip World C'ships, Asian Games
Mary Kom to skip World C'ships, Asian Games
Serena says she'd be in jail for Zverev-like outburst
Serena says she'd be in jail for Zverev-like outburst
When Warne visited Swapnil's Goa home
When Warne visited Swapnil's Goa home
Exit polls: BJP to retain UP; AAP to sweep Punjab
Exit polls: BJP to retain UP; AAP to sweep Punjab
Over 56% turnout in last phase of UP assembly polls
Over 56% turnout in last phase of UP assembly polls
No BCCI official spoke to curator before England Test
No BCCI official spoke to curator before England Test
Shooting WC: Rhythm, Anish win gold; India top table
Shooting WC: Rhythm, Anish win gold; India top table

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Smriti praises Maroof for post-pregnancy comeback

Smriti praises Maroof for post-pregnancy comeback

SEE: Kohli's gesture for disabled fan

SEE: Kohli's gesture for disabled fan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances