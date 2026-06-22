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Gujarat Confident Of Hosting World Athletics Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 22, 2026 20:49 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Gujarat is making a strong bid to host the prestigious World Athletics Championship 2031, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressing confidence as an international delegation assesses the state's advanced sports infrastructure and readiness.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is optimistic about securing hosting rights for the World Athletics Championship 2031.
  • A five-member World Athletics delegation is currently assessing Gujarat's sports infrastructure and readiness.
  • The delegation will evaluate Gujarat for both the World Athletics U20 Championships 2028 and the World Athletics Championships 2031.
  • Gujarat is actively developing world-class sports facilities, including the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave and Narendra Modi Stadium.
  • Ahmedabad has already secured the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, demonstrating the state's capability.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday expressed hope that the state would secure the hosting rights for the World Athletics Championship 2031 after a delegation of the international governing body for athletics met him in Gandhinagar.

The five-member delegation will assess whether Gujarat can be considered for hosting the World Athletics U20 Championships 2028 and the World Athletics Championships 2031. The delegation, led by the chairman of the World Athletics bid evaluation panel, Antti Pihlakoski, called on the chief minister and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

 

Gujarat's Readiness For Global Sports

During its two-day visit, the delegation will study and inspect Gujarat's sports infrastructure and other related facilities, according to a release. "During his interaction with the members of the delegation, Chief Minister Patel expressed confidence that the delegation would gain first-hand experience of Gujarat's preparedness and sports culture through its inspection visit of the state's sports infrastructure," the release said.

Patel said the government is optimistic about securing the hosting rights for the World Athletics Championships 2031, and has accelerated preparations for the event. Sanghavi said Gujarat is fully prepared to host world-class sporting events, including the World Police and Fire Games and the Commonwealth Games 2030. Facilities for hosting such global sporting events are being rapidly developed at venues such as the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Sardar Patel Sports Enclave, Narendra Modi Stadium, and the Karai Academy, he said. Ahmedabad had been formally awarded the hosting rights of the 2030 Commonwealth Games during the Commonwealth Sport's general assembly in November last year, paving the way for the multi-sport event's return to the country after two decades.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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gujarat sports infrastructureworld athletics championship 2031global sporting events indiabhupendra patel athleticsahmedabad commonwealth games

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