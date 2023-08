IMAGE: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami won the gold medal in the women's compound event at the World Archery Championships in Berlin. Photographs: World Archery/Twitter

The Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur won the gold medal in the World Archery Championships after beating Mexico in the final in Berlin on Friday.

The Indian trio won 235-229 to open the gold medal account for the country in the championships.



Earlier, India had beaten Colombia 220-216 in the semi-finals after a 228-226 win over Chinese Taipei in the quarters.