'Footballing beauty': Inter Miami coach hails Lionel Messi

Football icon Lionel Messi delivered a sensational performance, scoring four goals and providing an an assist to lead Inter Miami to a commanding 7-1 victory over CF Montreal, ending their winless streak and propelling him to the top of the MLS scoring charts.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi's four-goal haul and an assist came at a crucial time for Inter Miami, helping them snap a five-game winless run across all competitions. Photograph: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi scored four goals and assisted another in Inter Miami's 7-1 victory over CF Montreal, marking his first four-goal game in MLS.

Messi's performance ended Miami's five-game winless streak across all competitions.

The 39-year-old Argentine now leads the MLS scoring charts with 18 goals this season.

Inter Miami interim coach Guillermo Hoyos praised Messi's 'footballing beauty' and 'extraordinary' play.

Teammate Casemiro highlighted Messi's historical significance and the team's strength with him.

Inter Miami interim coach Guillermo Hoyos ran out of superlatives for Lionel Messi after the Argentine playmaker scored four goals in a Major League Soccer match for the first time in his career to inspire a 7-1 thrashing of CF Montreal on Saturday.

Messi's four-goal haul and an assist came at a crucial time for Miami, helping them snap a five-game winless run across all competitions.

Messi's Dominant Performance

The 39-year-old restored Miami's advantage shortly before halftime, struck again in the 52nd minute, completed his hat-trick in the 83rd and capped his dazzling display with a free kick in stoppage time.

The former Barcelona forward now tops the MLS scoring charts with 18 goals this season.

"There are no words to describe such footballing beauty," Argentine Hoyos said. "So much is going on that words simply fall short.

"He is constantly looking for that goal, that play, that pass; I don't think he's an ordinary footballer. Analysing him, both as a player and as a person, goes so deep that you run out of words."

'He is a player that makes history'

Messi, who won the 2022 World Cup, also captained Argentina to this year's World Cup final, where they lost to Spain.

"That's what it means to have Messi on the team," Miami midfielder Casemiro told Apple TV.

"We have to enjoy these moments because he is a person, a player that makes history."

Casemiro, 34, joined Miami in July after his contract expired at Manchester United.

The Brazilian and Messi spent years on opposite sides of one of football's fiercest rivalries, with Casemiro starring for Real Madrid and Messi for Barcelona, but are now teammates.

"We saw today that we have to enjoy it, keep supporting and keep competing with him because he continues to be the best," Casemiro added.

"He proved it in the World Cup. We have to enjoy it because, with him, we are so much stronger."