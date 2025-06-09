HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Won't sleep tonight..' Sinner rues missed chances

June 09, 2025 01:54 IST

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner looks dejected after losing the men's singles final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in Paris on Sunday. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner said he was expecting a sleepless night after agonisingly letting three championship points slip through his fingers in a five-set defeat by Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final in Paris on Sunday.

The Italian top seed wasted three match points at 5-3, 40-0 up in the fourth set and was also 6-5 up in the decider, before Alcaraz clawed his way back in dramatic fashion to win the title for the second year running.

It was the longest French Open final since tennis turned professional in 1968, lasting five hours and 29 minutes.

"I won't sleep tonight very well, but it's okay," Sinner said during the presentation ceremony. "First of all Carlos, congrats. An amazing performance, amazing battle, amazing job. I am very happy for you, you deserve it.

"It's easier to play than talking now," said the 23-year-old, who was on a 20-match winning streak in the majors.

 

The two finalists, who have won seven of the last eight Grand Slams to stamp their authority on the tour, were locked in a fierce battle that mesmerised the 15,000 crowd at the Philippe Chatrier court.

"My team, thank you so much for putting me in this position. We tried our best today. We gave everything we had. Some time ago we would've signed to be here. Still an amazing tournament even though it's very, very difficult right now. But it's ok."

It was the first major final between two men born in the 2000s while Alcaraz became only the second man in the professional era to win all of his first five Grand Slam singles finals after Roger Federer.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
