HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Women's World Chess Cup: Vantika, Padmini advance

Women's World Chess Cup: Vantika, Padmini advance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 07, 2025 23:55 IST

x

Vantika Agrawal

IMAGE: Grandmaster Vantika Agrawal in action. Photograph: FIDE/Anna Shtourman

India's best bet, Grandmaster Vantika Agrawal outclassed Lela Shohradeva of Turkmenistan in the return game of the first round to progress to the round of 64 of FIDE World Women's Chess Cup in, Batumi Georgia, on Monday. 

Vantika had earlier drawn her first game against Shohradeva on Sunday. 

As was expected, Padmini Rout and P V Nandhidhaa also made it to the round of 64 by winning their respective games against Zhang Lilin of China and Ortiz Verdezoto Anahi of Ecuador respectively.

However, from the Indian perspective the day belonged to K Priyanka who overcame a one point deficit over Zsoka Gall of Hungary to tie the match in the tiebreak game. 

The other Indian in fray, Kiran Manisha Mohanty was the first Indian to bow out of the competition as she drew with Yuxin Song of China.

Much was expected of Vantika and she did not disappoint in the return game where she had white pieces. 

The Noida-based player was in her elements and despite early exchange of queens in the Queen's gambit, she declined the opening and kept her hopes in top gear. As things unfolded Shohradeva simply ended up blundering and the game was over in just 27 moves.

Priyanka faced the French defense for almost 300 rated above opponent in Zsoka

Gaal of Hungary. She didn't fear and outclassed her opponent in a win on demand situation.

The middle game was vital where Priyanka got some initiative, a timely queen exchange led her to a better endgame that she converted effortlessly.

For Padmini Rout and Nandhidhaa it was a usual day in the office as the duo climbed up the charts to be the best 64 in this World Cup.

As many as four Indians, Koneru Humpy, D Harika, R Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh are directly granted an entry in to the second round by virtue of their ratings and now they join the round of 64 post the tiebreaker day.

The total prize pool of the event is US$ 691250 and the bigger stake is to qualify for the Candidates.

 

Top results after Round 1 before tiebreak: Carissa Yip (USA) beat Hannah Wilson (BAR) 2-0; Evi Yuliana (INA) lost to Stavroula Tsolakidou (GRE) 0.5-1.5; Bella Khotenashvili (GEO) beat Caxita Esperanca (ANG) 2-0; Ning Isabelle Yixuan (NZL) lost to Valentina Gunina (FID) 0.5-1.5; Anna Ushenina (UKR) beat Jesse February (RSA) 1.5-0.5; Ruelle Canino (PHI) lost to Anna Shukhman (FID) 0-2; Yuxin Song (CHN) beat Kiran Manisha Mohanty (IND) 1.5-0.5; Tania Miranda Rodriguez (MEX) lost to Kulon Klaudia (POL); Azhar Puteri Munajjah Az-Zahraa (MAS) lost to Antoaneta Stefanova (BUL) 0-2; Zsoka Gaal (HUN) drew with K Priyanka (IND) 1-1, goes to tiebreak; Lala Shohradova (TKM) lost to Vantika Agrawal (IND) 0.5-1.5; Padmini Rout (IND) beat Zhang Lanlin (CHN) 2-0; Ortiz Verdezoto Anahi (ECU) lost to P V Nandhidhaa (IND) 0-2.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India's challenge ends at Wimbledon as Bhambri ousted
India's challenge ends at Wimbledon as Bhambri ousted
PIX: Djokovic grinds past Di Minaur to reach quarters
PIX: Djokovic grinds past Di Minaur to reach quarters
The GOAT Is Back At Wimbledon!
The GOAT Is Back At Wimbledon!
With Akash Around, India Didn't Miss Bumrah
With Akash Around, India Didn't Miss Bumrah
Records Smashed! Inside India's Finest Away Test Win
Records Smashed! Inside India's Finest Away Test Win

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rush Hour: 8 Cities With Most Crowded Commuter Trains

webstory image 2

7 Fabulous Homegrown Indian Chocolate Bars

webstory image 3

Quick Fix: Make Your Phone Feel Brand New Again

VIDEOS

Watch the amazing view of Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple!2:38

Watch the amazing view of Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple!

Malaika spotted at her Bandra restaurant!1:20

Malaika spotted at her Bandra restaurant!

BJP MP's 'patak patak ke maarenge' dare after Raj Thackeray's remark2:13

BJP MP's 'patak patak ke maarenge' dare after Raj...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD