Women's Euros: France thrash Wales; England bounce back

A summary of Wednesday's action in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Group D matches between France-Wales and England-Netherlands, in Switzerland.

IMAGE: Clara Mateo celebrates with her teammates after putting France ahead in the women's Euro Group D match against Wales at Arena St. Gallen, Switzerland, on Wednesday. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

France produced a dominant display to thrash Wales 4-1 and go top of Group D at Euro 2025 on Wednesday, outclassing their opponents who scored their first goal at a major championship.

After England beat the Netherlands 4-0 earlier in the day, France went top of the group on six points, followed by the English and the Dutch on three points each.

Wales, who face England in their final group game on Sunday, have yet to register a point but still have a mathematical chance of going through to the knockouts. France face the Netherlands in their last group game.

IMAGE: Amel Majri scores France's third goal past Wales goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Clara Mateo was at the centre of much of France's attacking play and lashed them into an early lead, controlling a flick-on from a corner on her chest and firing a volley into the net in the eighth minute.

The moment thousands of Wales fans had been waiting for came five minutes later when Ceri Holland broke down the left and though her first attempt to find Jess Fishlock was blocked, she managed to steer the ball to the 38-year-old, who poked home Wales' maiden goal at the women's European Championship finals.

That was as good as it got for Wales, who looked set to go into the break level only for Holland to chop down Mateo in the box and Kadidiatou Diani’s spot kick crept over the line after striking the foot of keeper of Safia Middleton-Patel.

IMAGE: Grace Geyoro scores France's fourth goal. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Middleton-Patel was at fault just after the break as she lost control of the ball in the box, allowing Mateo to tee up Amel Majri, who thumped it into the net.

After that the Welsh wilted as the French dominated, with Grace Geyoro scoring their fourth in the 63rd minute, steering home a ball from the right following an extended period of possession to crown a convincing win.

England bounce back with big win over Dutch

IMAGE: Lauren James opens the scoring for England during the Group D match against the Netherlands at Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

England's Lauren James scored twice, while Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone also found the net to put the defending women's European champions back on track at Euro 2025 with an emphatic 4-0 victory over the Netherlands.

Four days after a lacklustre 2-1 loss to France, a ruthless England came out firing on all cylinders in front of a festive crowd that included Britain's Prince William.

England and the Netherlands both have three points from their opening two games in Group D.

England play tournament debutants Wales in their final group game on Sunday, when the Netherlands play France.

IMAGE: Georgia Stanway's stiff shot ends up in England's second goal. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

James put England on the scoresheet in the 22nd minute when goalkeeper Hannah Hampton picked out Alessia Russo with a stunning long ball. Russo, who had a hat-trick of assists to win the player of the match award, slipped it to James on the edge of the box who worked the ball onto her left foot before unleashing a screamer into the top corner.

Stanway doubled England's lead seconds before half-time when the Dutch struggled to clear the ball and the midfielder was there to fizz a first-time shot past wrong-footed goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.

An unmarked James, who recently returned after missing almost three months with a hamstring injury, completed her double in the 60th with an easy shot from inside the box.

James received a standing ovation -- and a kiss blown from her proud dad -- when coach Sarina Wiegman replaced her with Chloe Kelly midway through the second half.

IMAGE: Lauren James scores England's third goal. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Toone, who had replaced Beth Mead in the starting 11, added more misery for the Dutch in the 67th minute. Russo held up the ball in the penalty area before sending it to a running Toone, who calmly slotted home.

Wiegman, who coached the Netherlands to the Euro 2017 title, was delighted with her team's response after the defeat to France, as they thoroughly smothered the Dutch, taking 17 shots to the Netherlands' four.

"How we came together, how we played down the pitch and of course I'm very happy with the score because that's a massive help because goal difference can make the difference," Wiegman said.

"Also the days into this game, how we looked at each other's eyes and said, 'OK what do we do?', and execution of the game plan. I think that really helped."