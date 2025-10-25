Nations League SF: Spain, Germany score contrasting first leg wins

IMAGE: Claudia Pina celebrates scoring Spain's fourth goal during the women's Nations League semi-final first leg against Sweden at Estadio La Rosaleda, Malaga, Spain, on Friday. Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

Alexia Putellas and Claudia Pina netted two goals apiece as Spain cruised to an easy 4-0 victory over Sweden in the first leg of their Women's Nations League semi-final on Friday, taking a commanding lead ahead of the return in Gothenburg next week.

Putellas fired a rocket of a free-kick into the top corner in the 11th minute and Pina doubled the home side's advantage in the 32nd minute with a well-placed finish.

Three minutes later Pina hit the crossbar and Putellas was on hand to tap in the rebound as the home side completely out-classed the Swedes in the first half.

Although the visitors did better after the break, Pina struck her second late on to complete the rout.

Earlier in the evening, Germany beat France 1-0 in Duesseldorf to take a slender lead into Tuesday's second leg.

The victorious semi-finalists will contest the two-legged final on November 28 and December 2.

Buehl gives Germany narrow win over France

IMAGE: Klara Buhl celebrates with teammates after scoring for Germany in the women's Nations League semi-final first leg against France at Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, on Friday. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

Germany forward Klara Buehl scored from long distance late on to give her side a 1-0 home win over France in their first leg semi-final.

The two sides racked up plenty of shots on target but it took until the 79th minute for the deadlock to be broken as Buehl fired home a bouncing drive from the edge of the box.

Buehl celebrated by holding up the national team shirt of her Bayern Munich teammate Lena Oberdorf, who recently returned from an ACL tear but suffered the same injury in a club game last weekend, forcing her to withdraw from the Germany squad.

With the Germans having secured the victory, the second leg takes place in Caen on Tuesday, with the winners of the tie heading to a final against either Spain or Sweden, who meet in their first leg later on Friday in Malaga.