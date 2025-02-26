HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Women's Nations League: Germany too good for Austria

February 26, 2025 07:29 IST

Linda Dallmann scores Germany's second goal during the Women's Nations League match against Austria, at Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Linda Dallmann scores Germany's second goal during the Women's Nations League match against Austria, at Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg, on Tuesday. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Germany's Linda Dallmann came off the bench to score one goal and fashion another as her side hammered neighbours Austria 4-1 to move top of Women's Nations League A1, with group rivals the Netherlands coming from behind to win 2-1 away to Scotland. 

The Germans, who drew 2-2 in their first game against the Dutch, bounced back after conceding a goal in the third minute, with Laura Freigang levelling six minutes before the break. 

 

Dallmann entered the fray at half-time and scored 10 minutes later before teeing up Giovanna Hoffmann for the third, with Vivien Endemann rounding out the scoring in the 79th minute.

Germany top the group after two games, with the Dutch in second place, also on four points, after scoring two second-half goals in Glasgow. Austria are third on three points, with Scotland bottom without a point.

Norway's Elisabeth Terland scored a minute after coming on as they beat Switzerland 2-1 in Group A2, with Sydney Scherternlieb equalising for the Swiss in the 83rd minute before Caroline Graham Hansen struck the winner four minutes later.

The win lifted Norway to second place on three points, with France top on six points after holding off a late challenge to beat Iceland 3-2, leaving Iceland and the Swiss with a point each after the first two games. 

In Group A4, visitors Sweden were held to a 1-1 draw by a battling Wales side, while Denmark beat Italy 3-1 away.

Sweden are top on four points, with Denmark second and Italy in third also on three points.

Slovenia produced the surprise result of the day by hammering visiting Ireland 4-0 to top Group B2 with six points from their opening two games ahead of the Irish on three.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
