Women's Jr Asia Cup Hockey: India down Japan to enter final

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after winning their match Japan to qualify for the final of the Women's Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament in Oman on Saturday on Saturday. Photograph: Hockey India

Defending champions India asserted their dominance with a 3-1 victory over Japan to secure a place in the final of the Women's Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament in Oman on Saturday.



Mumtaz Khan (4th minute), Sakshi Rana (5th), Deepika (13th) were on target in the first quarter, while Niko Maruyama scored a consolation goal for Japan in the 23rd minute.



It was a one-way traffic for the Jyoti Singh-led India in the opening quarter after Sunelita Toppo foiled Japan's drag-flick opportunity by making a quick run to intercept a threatening ball in the second minute of play.



India took the lead two minutes later by capitalising on a defensive error. A move from the right flank saw the Japanese defenders and goalkeeper advance to intercept the forwards, but the ball was quickly relayed to an unmarked Mumtaz Khan, who deftly pushed it into an empty goal.



A minute later Sakshi Rana was on target, scoring another field goal to put the defending champions 2-0 up.



India's relentless attacks saw the midfield stitch another splendid move in the seventh minute but the forwards fumbled inside the circle.



India seemed to have learnt a lesson from their loss to China in a group game, as they shifted gears quickly to launch counterattacks and catch the opponents off-guard.



With two minutes remaining in the first quarter, India earned a penalty stroke, which Deepika converted to make it 3-0.



Japan were more resolute in the second quarter as they broke into the rival circle on a few occasions but were thwarted by a stout defence.

Japanese goalkeeper Saito Miaki made a brilliant save to deny India their fourth goal in the 22nd minute and then pulled off another superb rescue act to thwart the rivals' effort from a penalty corner.



The Japanese finally got their much-deserved opening goal on the counter to reduce the margin in the 23rd minute before coming close to unnerving India at the fag end of the second quarter.

However, India too continued to make frequent forays into the rival half, mostly from the right flank but the Japanese defence frustrated them with swift clearance as the teams went into half-time with the defending champions leading 3-1.



Rattled by Japan's fight-back in the second quarter, India were more cautious after the break, which saw their defence being tested in the 34th and 42nd minute.



The final quarter was a nervy affair for India with goalkeeper Nidhi making back-to-back saves in the 46th minute as Japan looked to stage a comeback.



India will take on the winner of the second semi-final between China and South Korea in the title showdown.