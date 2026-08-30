Argentina deny Netherlands historic 4th straight title after dramatic shootout victory

Argentina stunned hosts Netherlands 3-1 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw, ending the Dutch bid for a fourth straight title and securing their third World Cup crown.

IMAGE: It was Argentina's third World Cup title, having won in 2002 and 2010 by defeating the Netherlands. Photograph: Argentina Hockey/X

Key Points Argentina stunned hosts Netherlands 3-1 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw to win their third Women’s Hockey World Cup title.

Yibbi Jansen put the Dutch ahead with her eighth goal before Maria Granatto’s 54th-minute equaliser forced the final into a shootout.

Belgium secured their first World Cup bronze medal since 1978 after Charlotte Englebert’s goal earned a 1-0 win over Australia.

Argentina were crowned Women’s Hockey World Cup winners on Saturday after defeating hosts and favourites the Netherlands 3-1 in a shootout following a 1-1 draw in the final in Amstelveen.

The Dutch were seeking a fourth successive World Cup title and took the lead through tournament top-scorer Yibbi Jansen on 30 minutes, her eighth of the World Cup.

Granatto Goal Forces Final into Penalties

But Argentina levelled on 54 minutes via Maria Granatto to send the game to penalties.

It is Argentina’s third World Cup title, and first since 2010, and some revenge for losing in the final to the Dutch four years ago.

Belgium Claim First World Cup Bronze Since 1978

Earlier, Belgium claimed their first bronze medal since 1978 when they defeated Australia 1-0 in the third-place playoff.

Charlotte Englebert scored the only goal of the game.