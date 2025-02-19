Women's Hockey: Spain sink India with late goal

The Indian women's hockey team conceded a goal in the final quarter to go down 0-1 to Spain in the return leg match of the FIH Pro League, in Bhubaneswar, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: It was a hard-fought contest until the end, but Spain found the breakthrough in the final quarter to clinch the victory. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Captain Segu Marta scored the lone goal, a field effort, in the 49th minute to break Indian hearts at the Kalinga Stadium.

Spain earned as many as nine penalty corners in the match while India got just two.

This was India's second consecutive loss to Spain as the hosts had lost 3-4 in the first leg on Tuesday.

Spain are now on a four-game winning streak in the tournament.

The first two quarters were a cagey affair with both sides heading into the dressing room goalless at half time.

In the sixth minute, Spain received back-to-back penalty corners but Lucia Jimenez's effort and Berta Serrahima's slap shot were saved well by Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia.

In the 15th minute, vice-captain Navneet Kaur showed individual brilliance by dribbling along the baseline from the left and passing it on to Sushila Chanu in front of goal but, unfortunately for India, she failed to control it.

In the 18th minute, Spain won another penalty corner but couldn't convert it.

In the second quarter, India showed more attacking prowess but couldn't find the net.

Baljeet Kaur won a loose ball from Spain as she dribbled ahead towards goal but misplaced her final pass to Sakshi Rana.

Moments later, India received their first penalty corner, courtesy Navneet, who also took the shot on goal but failed to reach the goal.

In the 29th minute, Florencia Amundson attacked from the right flank and won a penalty corner for her side. Jimenez took the shot but Vaishnavi Phalke, the first rusher, successfully blocked it to end the first half.

The third quarter saw Spain attack relentlessly in search of the opening goal.

In the 33rd minute, Patricia Alvarez launched an attack from the right when she went past two Indian defenders with her 3D skills and passed it to Amundson.

The Spanish attacker took a strong shot from a tight angle and was almost scored a goal, only to be denied by an alert Savita, who made a goalline save at just the nick of time to keep the scores level.

Moments later, Manisha Chauhan brought down Paula Jimenez and gave away a penalty corner. Spain won four penalty corners on the trot but India's strong defence ensured the game remained goalless.

Spain finally broke the deadlock in the fourth quarter.

In the 49th minute, captain Segu was given too much space as she used her pace to dribble the ball down the left flank and fired a shot through Savita's legs and into the net to give Spain the lead.

A goal behind, India started attacking aggressively and created two scoring opportunities.

Neha played a witty through ball to Lalremsiami but the attacker couldn't reach it in time.

Seconds later, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal unleashed a shot, which was saved by the keeper after which Lalremsiami struck the ball on the rebound but the shot went over the post.

With 10 seconds left on the clock, India received the final penalty corner of the night. However, they couldn't salvage an equaliser since Navneet's shot narrowly missed the target.