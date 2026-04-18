Indian Women's Hockey Team Ends Argentina Tour With Draw

The Indian women's hockey team displayed remarkable resilience, securing a 2-2 draw in their Argentina tour after a challenging start, proving their ability to compete on the international stage.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points The Indian women's hockey team drew 2-2 in their four-match tour of Argentina, demonstrating a strong comeback.

Stand-in captain Navneet Kaur highlighted the team's resilience and ability to handle pressure.

India won their final two matches, showcasing improved performance and attacking intent.

The series finale ended in a 0-0 draw, with India winning the shootout 3-2.

The Indian women's hockey team staged a remarkable comeback to finish their four-match tour of Argentina with a 2-2 draw here, and stand-in captain Navneet Kaur said the result is proof that the side is heading in right direction.

After a difficult start to the series, the Indian side fought back brilliantly, winning their final two matches to finish the tour on a high.

India Shows Attacking Intent

The tour began with a competitive opening match on April 13, where Navneet Kaur (22') and Annu (29') found the net for India. While Argentina eventually won 4â 2, with Maria Emilia Larsen (11'), Victoria Granato (18'), and Julieta Jankunas (42', 55') scoring, India showed strong attacking intent throughout.

In the second match, played on April 14, Ishika (22') gave India an early lead before the hosts secured a narrow 2â 1 win with a brace from Agustina Gorzelany (34', 48').

India Secures Victory

India found their rhythm in the third match on April 16, securing a 2-1 victory to stay alive in the series. Navneet Kaur (26') and Neha (37') both scored from penalty corners to give India a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Despite a late goal from Argentina's Agustina Gorzelany (52'), the Indian side stayed composed to secure the win and set up the final day drama.

Series Ends In A Draw

On April 17, the series finale proved to be a hard-fought contest that ended 0-0 in regulation time. Both teams had chances to score, but the Indian defenders stood tall to keep a clean sheet throughout the match. In the shootout, India held their nerve to win 3-2 and ensure the series ended on level terms.

Reflecting on the tour, stand-in captain Navneet Kaur said, "I am incredibly proud of how the team responded after the first two matches. It isn't easy to trail 0-2 against a world-class team like Argentina, but we showed the heart and character needed to fight back.

"These back-to-back wins prove that we are moving in the right direction and can handle pressure on the big stage."

This tour serves as crucial preparation for upcoming major tournaments, allowing the team to fine-tune their strategies and build confidence. The performance of players like Navneet Kaur will be closely watched as India aims for a strong showing in future international competitions. These matches provide valuable insights into the team's strengths and areas for improvement.