Indian Women's Hockey Team Prepares for World Cup with National Camp

The Indian women's hockey team is intensifying its preparations for the upcoming World Cup and Asian Games with a national camp focused on fitness, tactics, and team cohesion.

Photograph: Sudarsan Pattnaik/Twitter

Key Points The Indian women's hockey team is holding a training camp in Bengaluru to prepare for the World Cup and Asian Games.

Key focus areas for the camp include building team combinations, improving fitness levels, and sharpening tactical aspects.

The team is coming off a strong performance at the FIH World Cup Qualifiers, where they secured a silver medal.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne emphasises the importance of consistency, refining structures, and mental readiness for major tournaments.

The squad includes experienced players like Savita Punia, Nikki Pradhan, Salima Tete, and Navneet Kaur, alongside promising young talents.

Building combinations, improving fitness levels, and sharpening tactical aspects will be the key focus areas when the tried-and-tested group of 31 probables assemble for the senior women's national hockey camp from April 1 to prepare for the World Cup later this year.

The camp will be conducted at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The team is currently basking in the glory of a strong performance at the recently-concluded FIH World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad, where it secured a silver medal to qualify for the World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands in August.

The camp comes at a crucial juncture as India are also set to compete in the Nations Cup in June, followed by the World Cup and the Asian Games scheduled from September 19 to October 4 in Japan.

Key Players in the Squad

The goalkeeping unit includes Savita Punia, returning after missing the FIH World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad, alongside Madhuri Kindo, Bansari Solanki, and Bichu Devi Kharibam, the recent Hockey India Baljit Singh Award-winning goalkeeper.

The defensive line-up includes seasoned players like Nikki Pradhan and Udita, alongside Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Singh, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, and Shilpi Dabas offering depth at the back.

The midfield included captain Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Manisha Chauhan, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, and Neha, complemented by promising players such as Sakshi Rana, who was awarded the Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year, Sunelita Toppo, and Ishika.

The forward-line boasts strong attacking options including Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year (Women) winner Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika Soreng, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Baljeet Kaur, Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Hina Bano,Sonam and Sangita Kumari (Rehab).

Coach's Perspective

Speaking about the camp, coach Sjoerd Marijne said, "This camp is the next step in our preparations for a very competitive season ahead. Our focus will be on improving consistency, refining our structures, and ensuring that we are physically and mentally ready for the challenges ahead.

"We want to build a squad that can perform under pressure and deliver in key moments during major tournaments like the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup and Asian Games."

The probables:

GOALKEEPERS: Savita, Madhuri Kindo, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki

DEFENDERS: Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Singh, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Udita, Shilpi Dabas

MIDFIELDERS: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Manisha Chauhan, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete, Neha, Ishika

FORWARDS: Deepika Soreng, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Hina Bano, Sonam, Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan Sangita Kumari (Rehab).