Women's Euros PIX: Sweden rout Germany to top group

IMAGE: Smilla Holmberg scores Sweden's second goal during the Euro 2025 Group C match against Germany at Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, on Saturday. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Sweden made the most of Germany defender Carlotta Wamser's expulsion to sweep to a 4-1 win and secure top spot in their Group C clash on Saturday, their opponents also going through to the quarter-finals as runners-up.

The Swedes finished top of the group with a perfect nine points from their three games and will take on the runners-up in Group D - which features France, England, Netherlands and Wales. The Germans will take on the winners of that group.

IMAGE: Fridolina Rolfo scores Sweden's third goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Friday's encounter was the first time the Germans conceded four goals at a women's Euros and the Swedes were good value for their win, punishing virtually every mistake the Germans made.

Germany got off to a flying start, slicing Sweden open through the middle as Wamser slid the ball into the path of Jule Brand, who managed to slip it past Jennifer Falk despite the Swedish keeper getting a touch.

The Swedes struck back within five minutes, striker Stina Blackstenius expertly timing her run in behind the defence and latching on to Kosovare Asllani’s ball before flashing a shot past Ann-Katrin Berger to level.

IMAGE: Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo poses with a 100 shirt after her hundredth international appearance. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Though the Germans looked dangerous every time they crossed the halfway line, it was the Swedes who took the lead through Smilla Holmberg in the 25th minute, the fullback marauding into the box before losing control and then steering an attempted clearance into the net from a tight angle.

Germany’s challenge fell apart in the 32nd minute when Wamser was shown a straight red card for a deliberate handball, and Fridolina Rolfo scored from the spot to make it 3-1 in her 100th international.

Though the Germans made the odd dangerous foray in the second half, the Swedes exploited their numerical advantage and substitute Lina Hurtig put the game beyond reach with a close-range finish in the 80th minute.

Poland end on high with historic Padilla-Bidas goal

IMAGE: Natalia Padilla, who scored Poland's first goal at a major women's tournament, is thrown into the air by teammates after the Group C match against Denmark at Stadion Allmend, Lucerne, Switzerland. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Poland's Natalia Padilla-Bidas scored her country's first goal at a major women's tournament in a 3-2 victory over Denmark on Saturday that sends Poland home from their European championship debut on a high note.

Both teams had already been eliminated from quarter-final contention so Saturday's match was about final group placings with Poland finishing third and Denmark fourth.

Bayern Munich's Padilla-Bidas brought the Polish fans to their feet at Allmend Stadion with her historic strike in the 12th minute when a loose ball fell at her feet and she fired home.

IMAGE: Signe Bruun heads the ball into the Poland goal for Denmark's second goal. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Ewa Pajor, Poland's all-time leading goalscorer, doubled their lead eight minutes later when she intercepted the ball in the midfield, laid it out to Padilla-Bidas then charged to the back post to head it in.

Janni Thomsen pulled one back in the 59th minute but Poland restored their two-goal lead when substitute Martyna Wiankowska struck from the edge of the box, firing the ball in off the bar.

Denmark, runners-up at Euro 2017, replied in the 83rd minute when Signe Bruun headed in Katrine Veje's pinpoint cross.