PIX: Norway make it 3 from 3; Swiss squeeze into last 8

Switzerland, who needed only a draw to advance on goal difference, finished second in Group A behind unbeaten Norway.

IMAGE: Signe Gaupset scores Norway's first goal during the Women's Euro 2025 Group A match against Iceland at Stockhorn Arena, Thun, Switzerland, on Thursday. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Signe Gaupset made the most of her first start at the Women's Euros, scoring twice and creating two more goals as Norway beat Iceland 4-3 on Thursday to make it three wins from three for the Norwegians, who had already secured victory in Group A.

Despite winger Gaupset's tremendous offensive performance, the Norwegians endured a nervy ending as Iceland scored two late goals, including a stoppage-time penalty after Marit Breatberg Lund was sent off for a clumsy challenge.

With Iceland playing for pride, having already been eliminated, Sveindis Jonsdottir netted their first goal at the tournament by reacting quickest when Alexandra Johannsdottir's header was spilled by Cecilie Fiskerstrand in the sixth minute.

IMAGE: Signe Gaupset (No. 22) celebrates scoring Norway's second goal with Elisabeth Terland. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Gaupset, one of six changes from the side that beat Finland 2-1 on Sunday, cancelled out Iceland's opening goal by firing a low volley from a corner in at the foot of the right-hand post in the 15th minute, and 11 minutes later she fired a left-footed drive into the opposite corner to make it 2-1.

Gaupset heaped more misery on Iceland by teeing up Frida Maanum for Norway's third goal four minutes after the break, and she set up Maanum for another in the 76th minute.

After dominating for much of the game, the wheels came off for Norway late on as Iceland battled bravely, scoring again through Hlin Eiriksdottir in the 84th minute.

IMAGE: Sveindis Jonsdottir scores Iceland's first goal. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Substitute Bratberg Lund was sent off in stoppage time for a foolish challenge that resulted in a penalty which Iceland captain Glodis Viggosdottir fired home to make it 4-3, but the Norwegians held on to finish top of the group with a perfect nine points.

The Norwegians were joined in the last eight by hosts Switzerland, who came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Finland and squeeze into the knock-out stage.

Gaupset was hoping she had made a strong case to start Norway's quarter-final.

"I feel I've put in a good application, in any case. There's a lot of good players and it's up to the coaches to decide, but it was good to play today and show what I can do," she said.

"It was incredible and something I'll remember for the rest of my life, so it's very big," she added.

Switzerland go through with late Xhemaili goal

IMAGE: Riola Xhemaili taps the ball into the Finland goal in added time to earn Switzerland's a draw in the Women's Euro 2025 Group A match at Stade de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Switzerland's Riola Xhemaili scored a last-gasp goal to salvage a 1-1 draw with Finland that sent the joyous hosts through to the quarter-finals at Euro 2025, and sends heartbroken Finland home.

Finland looked to be heading for the knockout round after Natalia Kuikka scored from the penalty spot in the 79th minute, but the Swiss kept up the attack in the breathless dying minutes and Xhemaili scored with a tap-in in added time to blow the roof off at Stade de Geneve.

Switzerland, who needed only a draw to advance based on goal difference, finished second in Group A behind Norway after a game that for most of the night was far from a classic.

It is the first time the Swiss women have advanced to a knockout round in a European championship.