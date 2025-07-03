Women's Euro '25 PIX: Norway, Finland make winning start

IMAGE: Ada Hegerberg heads the ball from a corner to score Norway's first goal during the Euro 2025 Group A match against Switzerland at St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland, on Wednesday. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Switzerland took the lead against Norway but fell to a 2-1 defeat on home soil after scoring an own goal on the opening day of the Women's Euro 2025 championship on Wednesday, with Norwegian captain Ada Hegerberg netting the equaliser and missing a penalty.

The hosts had plenty of opportunities to grab what would have been a famous victory but the Norwegians dug deep to snatch a narrow win, their third over the Swiss by a single goal in 2025.

Having lost to the Norwegians twice in the Nations League this year, the home side dominated the opening 45 minutes and Geraldine Reuteler came close to giving them the lead in the 24th minute with a shot that cannoned back off the crossbar before Nadine Riesen struck four minutes later to send the St. Jakob-Park Stadium into raptures.

IMAGE: Norway's Katariina Kosola celebrates after Switzerland's Julia Stierli turns a low cross from Caroline Graham Hansen into the her own net. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Riesen reacted quickly to an attack that broke down, rattling the ball past Vilde Boe Risa and off the near post into the net to send the Swiss fans at St. Jakob-Park into raptures.

However, it was a different story after the break and it was Norway's Hegerberg who turned the page.

After barely featuring in the first half, she levelled nine minutes into the second with an emphatic header from a corner that briefly silenced the home crowd and four minutes later, under pressure from Hegerberg, Switzerland's Julia Stierli turned a low cross from Caroline Graham Hansen into her own net.

IMAGE: Nadine Riesen fires the ball to put Switzerland ahead in the match. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Reuteler was sparkling throughout for the Swiss but despite a number of golden chances, she could not get the goal both she and her team deserved, and she conceded a penalty which Hegerberg missed in the 70th minute.

Switzerland were awarded a spot-kick of their own that was overturned after a VAR review and, as the Swiss poured forward, the Norwegians hung on grimly for a victory that puts them top of Group A, with Finland second after their 1-0 win over Iceland earlier in the day.

Finland beat 10-woman Iceland

IMAGE: Finland's Katariina Kosola sends the ball past goalkeeper Cecilia Runarsdottir to the top corner of the Iceland goal during the Women's Euro 2025 Group A match at Stockhorn Arena, Thun, Switzerland, on Wednesday. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Katariina Kosola's goal gave Finland a 1-0 win over 10-woman Iceland in the opening match of the Women's European Championship, giving the Finns the perfect start in Group A.

Finland lost all three games at the last tournament, scoring one goal, but after Iceland's Hildur Antonsdottir's red card in the 58th minute, Kosola made the breakthrough 12 minutes later.

The first half ended goalless, with Iceland threatening from set-pieces and Sveindis Jonsdottir's long throw-ins while Finland created the better chances but were unable to find a way past goalkeeper Cecilia Runarsdottir.

Inter Milan's Runarsdottir, voted best Serie A keeper last season, made an excellent diving save to keep out Kosola's shot from the edge of the area. Iceland lost captain Glodis Viggosdottir to injury, with the defender replaced at half-time.

IMAGE: Katariina Kosola celebrates scoring. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Another throw-in from Jonsdottir brought Iceland their first real opportunity after the break with Finnish keeper Anna Koivunen saving one effort and Emma Koivisto blocking another shot but it also led to the red card for Antonsdottir.

Antonsdottir had been booked six minutes earlier and a rash off the ball challenge brought a second yellow card and left Iceland down to 10 with over half an hour remaining.

The drums of the Icelandic fans echoed around the Arena Thun but it was Finland who now controlled the tempo on the pitch and deservedly found a way through.

Kosola took the ball into the box and cut inside before smacking a beautiful shot, which Runarsdottir got a hand to but could not stop the ball sailing into the top corner.

Iceland pushed to the end for an equaliser but Finland held on to take the three points.

Finland face Norway next in Sion on Sunday, with Iceland, who have one win in 14 Euros matches, facing the Swiss in Bern.