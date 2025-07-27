Chess WC Final: Humpy vs Divya Game 2 ends in draw; tie-break to decide winner

IMAGE: Divya Deshmukh vs Koneru Humpy in Game 2 of the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup final on Sunday. Photograph: FIDE/Anna Shtourman

The second game of the Women's Chess World Cup Final between Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh finished in a draw in Batumi, Georgia, on Sunday.

With both games finishing in a draw, the winner will be decided by the tie-breaker to be played on Monday.

It's the first time in the event's history that two Indians are facing each other in the final. Both Humpy and Deshmukh have qualified for the Women's candidates' tournament next year after reaching the final.

The young Divya had held her nerves to hold stalwart Koneru Humpy to a draw in game 1 of the FIDE Women's World Cup final on Saturday.