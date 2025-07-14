HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Women's boxing had its biggest night - here's why

Women's boxing had its biggest night - here's why

July 14, 2025

IMAGE: Amanda Serrano (red gloves) and Katie Taylor (blue gloves) fight during the undisputed super lightweight championship boxing bout at Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images/Reuters

The highly anticipated trilogy fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at the weekend was not only a win for the sport but could ultimately prove to be a game-changing moment for women's boxing.

The highest-profile rivalry in women's boxing, one fueled by mutual respect and fierce competition, has transcended the sport since they first met in April 2022 and perhaps helped take women at least a step closer to equal footing with men in the sport.

 

Taylor swept the trilogy via a majority decision on Friday at New York's Madison Square Garden to retain her undisputed super lightweight championship.

The bout, which was held in front of a passionate sell-out crowd, headlined an all-women's card that boasted a record 17 titles on the line among five world title fights.

"I want to thank every single one of the fans for coming out and supporting women's boxing," an emotional Serrano said.

"It was an amazing night for all of us women. I am crying because it is all because of you guys. Thanks to you, we are able to show our skills and have this great platform for women."

For years, female fighters have said their sport had been both underpromoted and undercompensated and that they are not afforded the same opportunities to showcase their talents as their male counterparts.

After the bout, Taylor's longtime promoter Eddie Hearn was effusive in his assessment of the impact the rivalry has had on the sport.

"What they did tonight was give so many opportunities to so many great female fighters and big paydays and big opportunities," said Hearn.

"(Katie) won't ever say it but it's down to her. There's been many more before her but she's the one commercially who's broke down the barriers that have given so many opportunities."

When Taylor and Serrano met in 2022, also at Madison Square Garden, it was billed as the biggest fight in women's boxing as they were the first women fighters to headline at a venue that considers itself "The World's Most Famous Arena".

Their rematch came last November in Arlington, Texas, where Taylor and Serrano served as the co-main event for Jake Paul's heavyweight showdown with Mike Tyson. The violent and closely fought affair outshone the men's fight in many fans' estimation, as the Tyson-Paul bout lacked intensity.

The third installment of their rivalry capped a night where seeds were planted for new rivalries that could continue to lift women's boxing to even greater heights.

"It takes many watershed moments to make a reservoir," International Boxing Hall of Fame broadcaster Jim Lampley told ESPN.

"This can be a watershed moment without bringing us to a culminating point where we say that women's boxing has totally made it. It's always going to be an uphill climb, but we get a little closer when two star fighters come together."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

