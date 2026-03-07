Women's Asian Cup: Japan pound hapless India

IMAGE: India lost to Japan 0-11 in the Women's Asian Cup in Perth on Saturday. Photograph: Indian Football/X

A ruthless Japan thrashed India 11-0 to reach the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinals thanks to hat-tricks from Hinata ​Miyazawa and Riko Ueki on Saturday while Taiwan held off a ‌late Vietnam push to secure a 1-0 victory, their first win of the tournament.

Group C leaders Japan, champions in 2014 and 2018, cut through India's hapless defence with ease ​while the south Asian side failed to have a single shot ​in the game that was played predominantly in India's half ⁠at Perth Rectangular Stadium.

Japan overwhelmed India in the first half and were ​5-0 up at halftime with a superb curling effort from Yuzuki Yamamoto in ​the fourth minute, a Yui Hasegawa goal, a brace from Miyazawa and a Kiko Seike penalty.

With a comfortable lead, Japan made three changes at halftime but they did ​not relent as substitute Riko Ueki scored twice in three minutes before ​completing an 18-minute hat-trick after Maya Hijikata also got on the scoresheet.

Miyazawa capped off the ‌rout ⁠by completing her own hat-trick in the 81st minute, sealing an 11-0 scoreline that highlighted the gulf in class between Asia's highest-ranked team in the world and their hapless opponents 59 rungs below them.

Taiwan see off Vietnam

In the earlier Group ​C match in ​Perth, Taiwan's Su ⁠Yu-hsuan scored with a first-half header to give the three-times Asian champions the lead, with both sides otherwise struggling to find cohesion in ​attack before the break.

Vietnam, quarter-finalists at the previous edition, ​had nine ⁠attempts on goal but none on target, while Taiwan stayed organised at the back to preserve their advantage.

A late VAR review for a possible penalty for ⁠Vietnam ​did not yield a decision and Taiwan ​moved into second place in Group C on three points.