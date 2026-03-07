HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Women's Asian Cup: Japan pound hapless India

Women's Asian Cup: Japan pound hapless India

March 07, 2026 19:15 IST

IMAGE: India lost to Japan 0-11 in the  Women's Asian Cup in Perth on Saturday. Photograph: Indian Football/X

  • India lost their second consecutive game at the Women's Asian Cup, going down to Japan.
  • Hinata ​Miyazawa and Riko Ueki scored hat-tricks to power Japan to a 11-0 win.
  • India failed to have a single shot on target.
  • In another match, Taiwan edged Vietnam.

A ruthless Japan thrashed India 11-0 to reach the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinals thanks to hat-tricks from Hinata ​Miyazawa and Riko Ueki on Saturday while Taiwan held off a ‌late Vietnam push to secure a 1-0 victory, their first win of the tournament.

Group C leaders Japan, champions in 2014 and 2018, cut through India's hapless defence with ease ​while the south Asian side failed to have a single shot ​in the game that was played predominantly in India's half ⁠at Perth Rectangular Stadium.

Japan overwhelmed India in the first half and were ​5-0 up at halftime with a superb curling effort from Yuzuki Yamamoto in ​the fourth minute, a Yui Hasegawa goal, a brace from Miyazawa and a Kiko Seike penalty.

With a comfortable lead, Japan made three changes at halftime but they did ​not relent as substitute Riko Ueki scored twice in three minutes before ​completing an 18-minute hat-trick after Maya Hijikata also got on the scoresheet.

Miyazawa capped off the ‌rout ⁠by completing her own hat-trick in the 81st minute, sealing an 11-0 scoreline that highlighted the gulf in class between Asia's highest-ranked team in the world and their hapless opponents 59 rungs below them.

Taiwan see off Vietnam

In the earlier Group ​C match in ​Perth, Taiwan's Su ⁠Yu-hsuan scored with a first-half header to give the three-times Asian champions the lead, with both sides otherwise struggling to find cohesion in ​attack before the break.

 

Vietnam, quarter-finalists at the previous edition, ​had nine ⁠attempts on goal but none on target, while Taiwan stayed organised at the back to preserve their advantage.

A late VAR review for a possible penalty for ⁠Vietnam ​did not yield a decision and Taiwan ​moved into second place in Group C on three points.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
