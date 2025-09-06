Women's Asia Cup hockey: Navneet's last-minute goal saves India against Japan

IMAGE: India are currently ranked 10th in the world while Japan are placed at 12th. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Navneet Kaur struck from a penalty corner seconds before the final hooter as India came from behind twice to hold defending champions Japan to a 2-2 draw in their second pool match of the women's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Hangzhou, China on Saturday.

In a pulsating pool B match, Hiroka Murayama gave Japan the lead in the 10th minute before India's Rutaja Dadaso Pisal equalised in the 30th minute. Chiko Fujibayashi again put Japan ahead in the 58th minute only to see Navneet restore the parity in the 60th minute.

India, who had thrashed Thailand 11-0 in their opening match, play against Singapore in their final pool B match on September 8.

India are currently ranked 10th in the world while Japan are placed at 12th.

The tournament features eight teams and the top two from each of the two pools will qualify for the Super 4s stage. The top two teams in Super 4s will play in the final scheduled for September 14.

India have come into the tournament without the injured duo of veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia and ace drag-flicker Deepika.

The Asia Cup winners will qualify for the 2026 Women's World Cup to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands.