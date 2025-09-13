HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Women's Asia Cup: India held to draw but stay in race for final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 13, 2025 17:15 IST

Photographs: Hockey India

India stumbled after an early goal to be held to a 1-1 draw against Japan in their last Super 4s match to keep their hopes alive for a place in the final of the Women's Asia Cup, in Hangzhou, on Saturday.

India will reach the final, if China beat Korea or avoid a defeat by less than three goal margin.

Against Japan, India drew first blood as they scored early through Beauty Dung Dung (7th minute) before Shiho Kobayakawa scored the late equaliser for Japan in the 58th minute.

India had the better start in the early exchanges of the contest and threatened within the first few minutes itself, as Ishika Chaudhary hit the frame of the goal. 

After that Japan began to put together a few moves in attack, but were quickly pushed back as India struck in the form of Beauty Dung Dung (7th), who deflected Neha's shot into the net to give India the lead.

India continued to attack, and earned the game’s first penalty corner in the final moments of the first quarter, but failed to convert as the score stayed 1-0.

Japan, who came out in the second quarter looking for the equaliser, started on the bright note. Japan won a penalty corner as well, but India kept them out without much trouble. As the contest progressed, India started to regain the possession, and began building in attack. 

However, Japan's defence held on before they put the pressure back on India in the final stages of the first half. However, India's defence kept them at arm's length and went into the break with the score at 1-0.

 

The third quarter saw India up the ante with Lalremsiami often at the heart of the attacking moves. However, the Japanese team held on and absorbed the pressure. 

India's attack were on song in the quarter and were relentless in attack, but could not find the second goal to compliment their dominance.

The final quarter saw the same script as both teams were solid in defence and looked to attack at every possible opportunity. Japan got the reward for their hard work as Kobayakawa scored in the 58th minute to level scores.

