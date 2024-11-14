News
Women's ACT Hockey: Deepika Shines as India thrash Thailand

Source: PTI
November 14, 2024 18:53 IST
Team India players

IMAGE: Deepika celebrates with teammates. Photograph: Hockey India/X

India mauled minnows Thailand 13-0 to register their third consecutive win at the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar on Thursday.

 

Deepika (3rd, 19th, 43rd 45th, 45th minutes) found the net five times, while Preeti Dubey (9th, 40th), Lalremsiami (12, 56th) and Manisha Chauhan (55th, 58th) scored a brace each. Beauty Dung Dung (30th) and Navneet Kaur (53rd) were the other goal getters for India.

India had earlier defeated Malaysia 4-0 before eking out a close 3-2 win over South Korea.

Team India players

The Indians will next play Olympic silver medallists China on Saturday.

In other matches of the day, Malaysia beat Korea 2-1 while China continued their unbeaten run after defeating Japan by the same margin.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
