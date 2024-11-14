Women's ACT Hockey: Deepika Shines as India thrash Thailand

IMAGE: Deepika celebrates with teammates. Photograph: Hockey India/X

India mauled minnows Thailand 13-0 to register their third consecutive win at the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar on Thursday.

Deepika (3rd, 19th, 43rd 45th, 45th minutes) found the net five times, while Preeti Dubey (9th, 40th), Lalremsiami (12, 56th) and Manisha Chauhan (55th, 58th) scored a brace each. Beauty Dung Dung (30th) and Navneet Kaur (53rd) were the other goal getters for India.

India had earlier defeated Malaysia 4-0 before eking out a close 3-2 win over South Korea.

The Indians will next play Olympic silver medallists China on Saturday.

In other matches of the day, Malaysia beat Korea 2-1 while China continued their unbeaten run after defeating Japan by the same margin.