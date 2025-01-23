Women HIL: Picard's heroics! Delhi Pipers win shootout

Elodie Picard's brilliance between the sticks gave Delhi SG Pipers a consolation 3-2 win against Odisha Warriors in the shootout in the Women's Hockey India League in Ranchi on Thursday.

IMAGE: Delhi SG Pipers ended their campaign at the bottom of the four-team tournament with five points from six games. Photograph: HIL/X

The teams were locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation 60 minutes.

Delhi SG Pipers drew the first blood from a penalty stroke through skipper Navneet Kaur (28th minute) before Odisha Warriors equalised from a penalty corner by Yibbi Jansen (35th).

The SG Pipers carved out the first chance of the match around the eighth minute when their skipper Navneet made a brilliant run into the circle and opted for a slapshot across the goal but Geeta Yadav couldn't get her stick to the ball.

Odisha Warriors made their attacking intent known soon after as Sakshi Rana threaded a peach of a pass for Michelle Fillet in front of the goal.

Fillet had the goal at her mercy but Delhi SG Pipers' first goalkeeper Bichu Devi showed excellent reflexes to make a stunning save.

Sakshi created another chance a few minutes later, but Shileima Chanu was alert to the danger.

The SG Pipers largely focussed their attack on the left flank and one such move saw a lovely long pass that found Charlotte Watson inside the circle. She attempted a tomahawk from a tight angle, but her shot blazed above the goal.

Their relentless pressure paid off in the 28th minute as the SG Pipers found the all-important goal. Preeti Dubey made a sublime run, leaving defenders in her wake, before being stick-checked, resulting in a penalty stroke and Navneet made no mistake.

Odisha Warriors began the second half with renewed vigour and won the game's first penalty corner via Baljeet Kaur in the 34th minute. Jansen smashed a dragflick towards the right but had her attempt saved on the goal line.

However, she scored a fantastic goal from the resulting penalty corner. She picked up the push well and unleashed a ferocious dragflick that beat the rushers and the goalkeeper.

The SG Pipers won their first penalty corner in the 41st minute but Navneet's strike did not find the target.

Jansen nearly had her second goal as she did well to receive an inch-perfect aerial pass from Claire Colwill, but Bichu Devi made a fine save.

With everything to fight for in the final quarter, the SG Pipers found themselves in a spot of bother as Lily Owsley received a yellow card in the 49th minute, meaning the side would have one player less for five minutes.

Odisha Warriors found themselves in a similar position as their captain Neha Goyal was shown a yellow card and missed the final minutes of play. The SG Pipers made the most of their numerical advantage as they won a penalty corner in the final minute, but Jocelyn Bartram denied Stephanie De Groof to ensure the scoreline remained 1-1 and a penalty shootout followed.

Both the goalkeepers were in terrific form in the penalty shootout as Bartram and Elodie Picard made some fine saves.

It all boiled down to the 10th attempt when Odisha Warriors trailed 2-3. Freeke Moes ran at Picard and swivelled around, but Picard did well to put her off and force her to miss the target.