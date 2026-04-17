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Pune To Host Boxing Camp For Budding Women Boxers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 16:08 IST

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A boxing training camp in Pune aims to empower 60 aspiring women boxers with high-quality training, equipment, and guidance to compete at national and international levels.

Key Points

  • Pune to host a boxing training camp for 60 women boxers under the 'She Can and She Will' initiative.
  • The camp will provide high-quality training, sports equipment, and nutritional guidance to participants.
  • 15 boxers will be selected for advanced training and financial assistance under the 'Women Players Adoption Scheme'.
  • The initiative aims to prepare women boxers to compete at national and international levels.

Pune City Boxing Association and the Rotary Club of Pune Central will conduct a training camp for 60 budding women boxers from April 23 to 30 here under the 'She Can and She Will' initiative that was launched in 2023.

Boxing Camp Details

The training camp will feature selected boxers from Pune City, Pune District, and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

 

It will be conducted at General Arunkumar Vaidya Stadium here under the tutelage of internationally-experienced coach Shivkumar Pal.

Support For Women Boxers

Through this initiative, participating boxers will receive high-quality training, sports equipment, and detailed guidance on proper nutrition. At the end of the camp, 15 pugilists will be selected for the final stage.

"These boxers will be included in the 'Women Players Adoption Scheme' under which they will receive advanced training, sports equipment, proper diet planning, and expert guidance throughout the year to further enhance their performance," stated a press release.

"Additionally, financial assistance will be provided to these athletes, along with special preparation aimed at making them capable of competing at national and international levels."

Key People Involved

President of Indian Boxing Council Brig. PKM Raja, President of Pune City Boxing Association Mr. Avinash Bagwe, and Secretary General of Maharashtra Boxing Association Bharatkumar Whaval are among those closely associated with the project.

Boxing is a popular sport in India, with several athletes achieving international recognition. Initiatives like this Pune camp are crucial for nurturing talent at the grassroots level and increasing participation, especially among women. Maharashtra has a strong tradition in combat sports, and this camp will help to further strengthen that legacy.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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