Wimbledon: Zverev fights back to avoid shock exit

French Open champion Alexander Zverev has an allergy to grass and admits to struggling on Wimbledon's "beautiful" Centre Court but showed enough in a first-round win over hard-hitting Belgian Alexander Blockx on Tuesday to suggest he could embark on his best run yet in southwest London.

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his first round match against Belgium's Alexander Blockx. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points Alexander Zverev survived a tough four-set battle against rising youngster Blockx, winning 6-4, 6-7(8), 7-6(5), 7-6(0) on Centre Court.

The German struggled at times but used experience and strong defence to overcome powerful serving and aggressive baseline play.

In another thriller, Jakub Mensik battled past British wildcard Toby Samuel in a five-set decider, winning 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7).

British hopes suffered another setback as Samuel’s defeat meant 15 of 19 home players have now exited the tournament.

Zverev Survives Centre Court Scare in Thriller

The 29-year-old German second seed, who finally joined the Grand Slam winners' club at the 41st attempt with his title run at Roland Garros, survived a barrage of Blockz thunderbolts on Centre Court to seal a 6-4 6-7(8) 7-6(5) 7-6(0) win.

Zverev lost in the first round at Wimbledon last year to big-serving Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech and a clash with the fast-rising Blockx looked fraught with danger.

But he was clinical when it mattered most against the 21-year-old and managed to avoid a repeat.

"That was tough," Zverev said on court. "When I saw the draw I thought here we go again, someone who serves 140 mph and can take the racket out of your hands."

IMAGE: Belgium's Alexander Blockx in action during his first round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Blockx went toe-to-toe with Zverev in a match full of high-octane baseline rallies but occasionally showed his inexperience on his Wimbledon debut, especially with a ragged service game at 4-4 in the opening set that proved costly.

Zverev needed his vastly improved defensive skills to stay in many of the rallies as Blockx let rip but he squandered a set point in the second-set tiebreak before a double fault handed his opponent the set.

Blockx had his chances in the next two sets but Zverev eventually drew his sting to progress and set up a second round against Valentin Royer of France.

"I just struggle on this beautiful court for some reason," Zverev said. "It's the biggest honour in tennis to play on this court. I still at times struggle, it's no secret. But I'm getting better. If I can get through the first two or three matches, hopefully I can have the best run of my career."

With no Carlos Alcaraz this year because of his wrist injury, Zverev has an opportunity to complete his set of Grand Slam finals, having never gone past the Wimbledon fourth round.

He is also attempting a feat that no male player has managed — winning a second Grand Slam title in his first Grand Slam appearance after landing the first.

Mensik survives five-set firefight with British wildcard Samuel

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik in action during his first round match against Britain's Toby Samuel. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Czech dark horse Jakub Mensik survived a huge scare as the 15th seed needed five sets to subdue British wildcard Toby Samuel in a fierce first-round fight at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old French Open semi-finalist looked out on his feet near the end of a gripping contest but had just enough in the tank to carve out a 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7) victory.

"It was a tough one, Toby played some unbelievable tennis that he also showed in Eastbourne last week and he didn't give me any free points," a weary Mensik said on Court Three.

"I'm just super happy that I kept it on my side. Every story has its own journey and happy that I'm in the second round."

Mensik is regarded as one of the rising forces in the sport and became the youngest Czech in the professional era to reach a Grand Slam semi-final with his run in Paris that was only stopped by eventual champion Alexander Zverev.

The 123rd-ranked Samuel made his Grand Slam debut at the French Open as a qualifier and impressed last week at Eastbourne with his first Tour-level semi-final but faced a formidable challenge at his first Wimbledon.

Samuel looked completely at home though as he took the opening set on a Mensik double fault only for Mensik to stamp his authority in the next two sets with some dazzling tennis.

A single service break for Samuel took the match into a deciding set full of momentum shifts.

After a depressing first round for British players, the crowd were desperate for a hero and Samuel looked about to play the role as he got 3-1 ahead in the fifth.

Mensik appeared to be cramping at times and struggling with his arm but rattled off four straight games though to lead 5-3, only to falter when serving for the match and find himself dragged into a deciding 10-point tiebreak.

There was nothing between them but Mensik got a mini-break with a well-constructed point and then got to three match points thanks to the rare gift of a Samuel double fault.

Samuel saved one, but Mensik sealed victory at the second time of asking with a heavy serve, pointing his finger to his head as he walked wearily to the net.

"I was two sets to one ahead and then out of nowhere it's a fifth set," Mensik said. "Then serving for the match at 5-3 and he came back with a couple of lucky shots. It's scary how in one second it can be a game-changer."

Samuel's defeat means 15 of the 19 British players who started in the first round have lost.