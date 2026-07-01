Wimbledon: World No 1 Sabalenka battles past Kessler

World number one Aryna Sabalenka demonstrated her resilience and experience, battling through a challenging second-round match against McCartney Kessler.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her second round match against McCartney Kessler at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Key Points World number one Aryna Sabalenka secured a hard-fought victory against McCartney Kessler in the Wimbledon second round.

Sabalenka won 6-1, 7-6(9), overcoming a 5-2 deficit and multiple set points in the second set.

Sabalenka expressed relief at passing the "test" posed by Kessler's aggressive play.

Aryna Sabalenka's love-hate relationship with Wimbledon's slick turf was once again on display before her survival instincts kicked in as the Belarusian subdued American McCartney Kessler 6-1, 7-6(9) in the second round in London on Wednesday.

The World number one definitely loved the way the first set went but by the time Kessler had stormed to a 5-2 lead in the second, Sabalenka's thigh started to feel the full force of her frustration as she kept slapping it in anger after every missed opportunity.

Kessler, the only player to have reached the second round this year without dropping a game, appeared to be on the cusp of dragging Sabalenka into a third set as she had two set points at 5-3 and another two in the tiebreak.

Sabalenka's Resilience On Display

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka serves during the second round match. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

But each time, Sabalenka's greater weight of shot, and experience, came to the Belarusian's rescue and she made sure her bid to win a first Grand Slam title away from hard courts stayed on track as she finally converted her third match point to end a compelling duel after one hour 39 minutes.

"She really tested me today and I am super happy to pass the test," the relieved top seed, who will next face Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, said.

"She played incredible and played super aggressive and it was really tough to handle the second set and I am glad to have powered through."