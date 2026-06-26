Serena Williams' Comeback Ignites Wimbledon Women's Singles

Serena Williams' highly anticipated return to Wimbledon after a four-year absence is poised to electrify the women's singles draw, creating a compelling narrative amidst a field of formidable contenders including Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek.

IMAGE: Serena Williams will make her Wimbledon return four years after annoucing her retirement from the sport. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points Serena Williams makes a highly anticipated return to Wimbledon after a four-year hiatus, adding a compelling dimension to the women's singles draw.

The 44-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam champion's comeback is expected to generate significant media attention and high TV ratings.

Top contenders like world number one Aryna Sabalenka, French Open champion Iga Swiatek, and rising star Mirra Andreeva will vie for the title in a wide-open field.

Experts and former players, including Andy Roddick and Lindsay Davenport, acknowledge the challenge of her return but recognise Williams' unique confidence and capability.

The women's game has seen eight first-time Wimbledon champions since Williams' last title in 2016, highlighting the current depth and unpredictability of the field.

A decade after Serena Williams won her seventh Wimbledon singles title, the American trailblazer's return next week adds a compelling new dimension to an already wide-open women's draw.

Key Contenders In The Women's Draw

World number one Aryna Sabalenka will hope to climb from the deep, dark hole she fell into after collapsing to defeat in the French Open quarter-finals and win her first Wimbledon title.

Poland's Iga Swiatek will try to become the first player since Williams in 2016 to win back-to-back Wimbledon titles.

Fresh from becoming the youngest French Open champion for 34 years, Russian 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva will bring her audacious game to the pristine Wimbledon lawns.

Then there is American Coco Gauff's latest attempt to finally crack the grasscourt puzzle, 2022 champion Elena Rybakina's understated and often unplayable power game and the possibility that a resurgent Emma Raducanu can ride a wave of home support to a first British women's title since 1977.

Serena Williams' Unprecedented Comeback

But when 44-year-old Serena Williams strides on to the Centre Court she once owned, there will be only one story in town. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion returns after a four-year absence having resumed a career that appeared over.

Having been granted the eighth and final singles wildcard by Wimbledon organisers, Williams' first competitive singles match since the 2022 U.S. Open will guarantee soaring TV ratings and drive social media into a frenzy.

Williams' comeback was one of the worst-kept secrets in tennis. She re-joined the anti-doping pool last December, has lost around 20lbs thanks to weight-loss drugs and has been putting in the hard yards with coach Rennae Stubbs.

The 120mph serve -- one of the most potent weapons in the history of women's tennis -- was on show in her comeback match in a doubles alongside Victoria Mboko at Queen's Club, as was the easy baseline power.

Expert Opinions On Williams' Return

Singles will be a different proposition, but it would be no surprise if she becomes the oldest woman to win a singles match at Wimbledon since Martina Navratilova, aged 47, in 2004.