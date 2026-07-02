Wimbledon: Swiatek overcomes Pliskova; Anisimova battles past Kenin

Defending champion Iga Swiatek eased past former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova to reach the Wimbledon third round, while Amanda Anisimova defeated Sofia Kenin in a hard-fought all-American contest.

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek in action during her Wimbledon second round match against Czech Republic's Karolina at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Thursday. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Key Points Defending champion Iga Swiatek defeated former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in straight sets to reach the Wimbledon third round and extend her streak of reaching the last 32 at Grand Slams.

Swiatek, chasing a second successive Wimbledon title, will next face 29th seed Alexandra Eala after the Filipina rallied to beat Maya Joint.

Amanda Anisimova recovered from a mid-match slump to outlast fellow American Sofia Kenin in a three-set thriller and book a third-round meeting with Madison Keys.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek cleared a potentially dangerous early hurdle with ease as she defeated former world number one Karolina Pliskova to reach round three at Wimbledon on Thursday.

Czech 34-year-old Pliskova, back on the rise after an ankle injury almost ended her career, landed some heavy artillery on Centre Court but was no match for Swiatek, who won 6-1, 6-3.

Swiatek, aiming to break the so-called champion's curse and become the first woman for a decade to retain the Wimbledon crown, looked sharp in the sunshine, taking the opening set in 25 minutes before being forced to work a bit harder.

Pole extends Grand Slam consistency, eyes title defence

She has now reached the last-32 stage at 26 successive Grand Slam tournaments dating back to the 2019 U.S. Open — a record only bettered by Martina Navratilova and Conchita Martinez.

"I'm feeling more stable today -- and that's good. The first round was really emotional for sure," Swiatek, who was pushed to three sets in her opener by Taylor Townsend, said on court.

"Today I felt like it was another day in the office.

"Even when she was playing fast and flat, I knew that my spin gives me control."

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek celebrates her win over Karolina Pliskova. Photograph: Geoff Burke/Reuters

Pliskova missed the entire 2025 season after rupturing ankle ligaments at the 2024 US Open and began the year ranked 1,054 but has battled back up into the top 100.

She reached the Wimbledon final in 2021 and there were flashes of the pulverising ground strokes and powerful serve as she occasionally managed to knock six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek out of her comfort zone.

Pliskova even led 2-0 at the start of the second set but double-faults gifted Swiatek successive service breaks and the Pole needed no second invitation to race to victory.

Swiatek sets up clash with Alexandra Eala

Swiatek will face 29th seed Alexandra Eala of the Philippines after she beat Serena Williams' conqueror Maya Joint 3-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Told that Navratilova, who was commentating on the match, had given her an A+ for her performance, Swiatek said there was still some room for improvement.

"I felt like I played so many dirty shots in that final game especially, I wasn't able to control them that much," she said. "So maybe not A+, more like B I would say."

"She has a tricky game. I can assume that on grass it's even more tricky because of the surface," Swiatek said. "I will prepare and I'll be ready."

Anisimova Sees Off Kenin in All-American Battle

IMAGE: Amanda Anisimova celebrates after beating Sofia Kenin. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

A showdown between two American 20-somethings born to Russian immigrants turned into an almighty scrap at Wimbledon as Amanda Anisimova displayed her powers of resilience to tame Sofia Kenin 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(10-3) in the second round.

A year after becoming the first player in more than a century to lose a Wimbledon final 6-0, 6-0, the sixth seed looked like she was heading for another heartbreaking defeat at the hands of an opponent she had been expected to beat.

With Kenin now ranked 105th in the world and a shadow of the player who triumphed at the Australian Open in 2020, Anisimova resembled a tortured soul as she surrendered her serve en route to falling 3-1 behind in the deciding set.

Yelling out her frustrations, however, allowed her to get her A-game back on track and after levelling for 3-3, she was once again laser focused and stormed through the tiebreak to seal victory when Kenin netted a service return.

"Some moments were really awful and I'm really glad to be in the third round. Sofia is such a tough opponent and she's such a fighter," Anisimova said courtside.

She will next run into another fellow American, 26th seed Madison Keys, for a place in the fourth round.