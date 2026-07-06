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Wimbledon surprise: Federer spotted in Royal Box

By REDIFF SPORTS July 06, 2026 21:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer made a nostalgic return to the All England Club, gracing the Royal Box and commemorating the 18th anniversary of his legendary 2008 final against Rafael Nadal.

Roger Federer

IMAGE: Roger Federer the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club react from the Royal Box after the fourth round match between Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Philippines' Alexandra Eala. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Key Points

  • Roger Federer made a special return to Wimbledon, attending matches from the Royal Box.
  • His visit coincided with the 18th anniversary of his epic 2008 final loss to Rafael Nadal.
  • Federer, an eight-time Wimbledon champion, was warmly received by fans and officials.
  • He watched rising stars like Jasmine Paolini, who secured a quarter-final spot against Alexandra Eala.
  • Federer's presence added significant prestige and nostalgia, blending Wimbledon's history with its emerging talent.

Roger Federer made a special return to Wimbledon, marking the 18th anniversary of his unforgettable five-set loss to Rafael Nadal in the iconic 2008 final.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion, dressed in a brown double-breasted suit, was warmly received as he took his seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the fourth-round matches.

 

Federer Observes Next Generation Talent

Roger Federer

Federer watched the rising clash between Alexandra Eala of the Philippines and 2024 finalist Jasmine Paolini, sitting in the front row as the next generation of talent battled on the same stage where he created so many historic moments.

The Centre Court schedule also featured Grigor Dimitrov against British wild card Arthur Fery, before French Open champion Alexander Zverev took on Jiri Lehecka.

Roger Federer

In the featured women’s match, Paolini outlasted Eala in a three-set thriller, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Federer’s presence added a layer of nostalgia and prestige to a day that blended Wimbledon’s rich history with its emerging new stars.

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