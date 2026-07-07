Wimbledon: Sinner snaps Struff's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Defending champion Jannik Sinner defeated Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, ending the 36-year-old's fairytale Wimbledon run and advancing to his 10th Grand Slam semifinals.

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his Wimbledon quarterfinal match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points Defending champion Jannik Sinner beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon semifinals.

Sinner neutralised Struff's powerful serve, saving a second-set set point before taking control in the tiebreak and closing out the match in straight sets.

The top seed advanced to his 10th Grand Slam semi-final and will face either Novak Djokovic or Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the Wimbledon final.

Champion Jannik Sinner ended one of the feel-good stories at this year's Wimbledon when he tamed big-serving German warrior Jan-Lennard Struff 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-3 to reach the semifinals on Tuesday.

In his 47th Grand Slam appearance, Struff had become the oldest man in the professional era to reach his first major quarterfinal, at the age of 36.

Any hopes the world number 74 might have harboured of extending that run were snuffed out in brutal fashion by the Italian top seed.

Struff had served 100 thunderbolt aces to reach the quarterfinals and fired down 12 more missiles on Tuesday but all that firepower did little to throw Sinner off his stride.

A break for a 6-5 lead in the first set was enough for the Italian to bag the set and when Struff held set point in the 10th game of the second, Sinner maintained his laser focus to produce an unreturnable serve.

Sinner Secures 10th Major Semifinal Spot

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner in action against Jan-Lennard Struff. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Danger over and Sinner, who has failed to add to his Grand Slam tally since his triumph at the All England Club 12 months ago, steamed through the tiebreak before reaching his 10th major semifinal when Struff banged a service return long.

He will face either Novak Djokovic or Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the final.