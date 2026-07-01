Wimbledon: Serena sent packing, Wawrinka bids adieu

Serena Williams' long-awaited Wimbledon singles comeback ended in a three-set defeat to Australia's Maya Joint, and Stan Wawrinka made his final singles appearance at the All England Club.

IMAGE: Serena Williams acknowledges the crowd after losing her Wimbledon first round match against Australia's Maya Joint on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Serena Williams returned to competitive singles action on Tuesday amid huge fanfare after a four-year absence but the American icon could not overcome the first hurdle at Wimbledon and was beaten 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 by Australian Maya Joint.

The 44-year-old wildcard was denied the chance to become the oldest woman to claim a singles match victory at the All England Club since Martina Navratilova in 2004, but she said she was delighted with the reception she got from adoring fans.

"It was really great to be back at Wimbledon," she said.

"I never expected to be here. The atmosphere was amazing. Walking out was amazing. I definitely relished it and missed it and enjoyed the moment more than anything."

Joint, who was not even born when Williams won the first seven of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles, blocked out all the noise surrounding her opponent's much-awaited return to claim the biggest victory of her career on Centre Court.

WAWRINKA SAYS FAREWELL

IMAGE: Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka looks dejected as he waves to fans after losing his first round match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

"I really don't know what to say right now. I don't know what just happened," said the 20-year-old.

"I didn't get much sleep last night, I was up until 2 a.m. just thinking about it. Walking out (today), I forgot the warm-up, I don't know what happened. My legs weren't moving. I don't know how I got a pretty good start in the match.

"She has so much aura, she's such a legend. This court has had so many huge names play on it. I've been dreaming about this since I was a little kid so this is pretty crazy."

While Williams can look forward to the doubles tournament with her older sister Venus, Joint will take on Filipino 29th seed Alexandra Eala next.

Meanwhile, as the day wound to a close, Stan Wawrinka, 41, bid goodbye to fans in his final Wimbledon appearance after a marathon 6-7(7), 7-6(16), 7-6(7) 7-6(5) defeat by Matteo Berrettini.