Wimbledon relaxes dress code for women players

November 18, 2022 00:18 IST
Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu in action at Wimbledon. The issue of women athletes wearing white clothing came up at this year's Wimbledon, when female players spoke about the anxiety of being forced to wear white.

IMAGE: Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu in action at Wimbledon. The issue of women athletes wearing white clothing came up at this year's Wimbledon, when female players spoke about the anxiety of being forced to wear white. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Wimbledon will relax its strict rules on white clothing at the championships and allow women players to wear dark undershorts and relieve a potential source of anxiety when they have their periods, the All England Club said on Thursday.

 

Organisers of the grasscourt Grand Slam said the decision was taken following talks with women's tennis organising body WTA, clothing manufacturers and medical teams on how best to support women and girls competing in tournaments.

"We are committed to supporting the players and listening to their feedback as to how they can perform at their best," All England Club Chief Executive Sally Bolton said in a statement.

"I'm pleased to confirm that, following consultation with players and representatives of several stakeholder groups, the Committee of Management has taken the decision to update the white clothing rule at Wimbledon.

"This means that from next year, women and girls competing at The Championships will have the option of wearing coloured undershorts if they choose.

"It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety."

Organisers said requirements for other clothing, accessories and equipment remain unchanged.

The issue of women athletes wearing white clothing came up at this year's Wimbledon, when female players spoke about the anxiety of being forced to wear white.

England soccer player Beth Mead was also questioned about the national team's all-white kit at this year's women's European Championship and said it was sometimes not practical.

Several English women's club soccer teams have also opted to avoid wearing white shorts.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
