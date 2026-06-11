Wimbledon Boosts Prize Money By 20% To Record £64.2 Million

Wimbledon has announced a historic 20% increase in its prize money to a record £64.2 million for this year's championships, reflecting growing player demands and the tournament's commitment to sustainable growth in tennis.

IMAGE: The 2026 Wimbledon Championships gets underway on June 29. Photograph: Steven Paston/Reuters

Key Points Wimbledon's total prize money for this year reaches a record £64.2 million, a 20% increase from last year.

This marks the largest annual prize money increase in the tournament's history, responding to player demands for higher Grand Slam revenue shares.

Singles champions will receive £3.6 million, while first-round losers will get £80,000, reflecting significant increases across all rounds.

The qualifying draw prize money also saw a 25% increase, totalling £6.2 million.

The All England Club aims to ensure players share in the success of The Championships through sustainable investment.

Wimbledon organisers have announced a record prize pot of £64.2 million ($85.74 million) for this year's championships although it may not be enough to placate leading players who are demanding a bigger share of Grand Slam revenue.

The prize fund is 20% more than last year with singles champions set to pocket £3.6 million, up from £3 million.

It is the biggest annual increase in the tournament's history but comes at a time of escalating demands by players who argue that the four Grand Slams distribute a smaller share of total revenues than other ATP and WTA events.

Some players restricted media appearances at the recent French Open and even threatened a future boycott.

Wimbledon chair Debbie Jevans said she had discussed prize money with Larry Scott, who is representing several leading players in their pay demands, at the French Open.

Players had called for a total Wimbledon prize pot of around £70 million which would bring the ratio closer to the 22% that top ATP and WTA events redistribute to the players, compared to an estimated 15% in the Grand Slams.

"We've had dialogue, and we've had e-mail exchanges, and we met with (Scott) in Paris," Jevans told reporters at Wimbledon's pre-tournament press conference on Thursday.

"And after the meeting in Paris, I think you've all read what was stated in the media, 71 million. I believe what we have done is right and appropriate so I would hope the players would welcome it. It's a significant amount of money."

PLAYER POWER

Players have also pointed to pensions, tournament expansion, scheduling and late-night finishes among the issues fuelling frustration, alongside what several described as a persistent lack of dialogue from organisers.

Prize money has risen significantly at Wimbledon across the rounds this year with first-round losers in the singles taking £80,000, compared to £66,000 in 2025.

Wimbledon also announced that total prize money for the qualifying draw would rise by 25% to £6.2 million.

"Our ladies qualifying prize fund is equivalent to some WTA 1000 events, the top level of the women's tour," Jevans said.

This year's tournament will feature several upgrades in facilities for players in the revamped Millennium Building, including an enhanced player performance zone featuring a larger gym, improved medical and physiotherapy spaces, a new recovery suite and a nutrition bar.

Fans will also enjoy more shaded areas although no screens will be showing the soccer World Cup.

"I think we can all enjoy the World Cup, but here we're very much focused on the tennis," said outgoing All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Chief Executive Sally Bolton.

On the court, a Video Review system will be introduced this year on the six main show courts, allowing players unlimited reviews of specific judgement calls by the chair umpire such as a double bounce, a foul shot or a touch of the net.

Visual indicators for live Electronic Line Calling will also be introduced on the scoreboards.

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